The Gloucester School Committee is meeting tonight at 7 and is expected to vote to confirm the site chosen for building a merged East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary school.
The committee is meeting at the school administrative offices at 2 Blackburn Drive.
Beside a vote on the building site for a new school, the committee was expected to discuss Gloucester's MCAS scores and the gift of a Chevy Equinox SUV from Sudbay Motors for the the food services department, according to its agenda.
Please see gloucestertimes.com on Thursday and the Times' edition Friday for coverage of the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.