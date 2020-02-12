For those looking to fill the position of superintendent of Gloucester’s Public Schools, a brochure previewing the city will be readily available alongside the application.
The “Community Profile” of this brochure, highlighting the city’s maritime heritage and emerging businesses, was presented and reviewed at Wednesday’s School Committee meeting.
A piece of a larger packet, the profile works to answer “why would it be so attractive for a superintendent to work and live here,” School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince said as the committee reviewed the drafted profile.
In order to compile the profile, Teixeira Prince and the Personnel Sub-committee went to multiple websites of local businesses and organizations such as the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and Gorton’s to “capture the language” of the city.
On receiving the drafted brochure, School Committee member Joel Favazza wanted to prioritize consistency of phrasing and grammar.
“I want someone of Dr. Safier’s qualifications to think she or he is dealing with educated people who are in charge of education,” Favazza said.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken suggested that the profile highlight the ambition of students and the school programs that are thriving.
The drafted brochure includes a summary of the city’s public school system: “Our authentic and innovative preK-12 district has approximately 3,000 students. Gloucester has exhibited a commitment to new, creative, and diverse educational opportunities including the O’Maley Innovation Middle School and a comprehensive high school.”
The finalized brochure, including the community profile that was thoroughly reviewed and edited Wednesday evening by the School Committee, will be presented at the next School Committee meeting on Feb. 26.
The brochure will be a preview of the city for those applying to be the city’s new superintendent, a position that will be vacant once Dr. Richard Safier retires in June.
Safier announced his plan for retirement in November, expressing his excitement for the future and an appreciation for past.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this educational community both as superintendent, and as a resident of the larger community,” Safier wrote in a letter announcing his decision. “And so, as I move onto other challenges and interests, I will take keen note of my role in supporting public education here in Gloucester and in public education’s role as the lifeblood of the community.”
As the School Committee continues the search for the new superintendent, it also has a Superintendent Online Survey for the public to fill out to provide feedback.
The community can access the survey, which concludes Friday, by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L2N8GXF.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.