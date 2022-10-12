After months of work by a student-led Nominations Committee, residents can weigh in on the four finalist names for the new combined East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial elementary school during a School Committee public hearing scheduled for Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, via Zoom.
The new 440-student, kindergarten through fifth-grade school is now under construction on Webster Street and is slated to be completed in the summer of 2023. What to call it has been a subject of discussion for months.
At a meeting on Sept. 28, the Nominations Committee made up of East Gloucester and Veterans students, former students of the two schools attending the O’Maley Innovation Middle School and Gloucester High, and teachers and principals of East Gloucester and Veterans announced the final four:
- East Veterans Elementary School
- First Light Elementary School
- Fishermen’s Memorial Elementary School
- Seaside Elementary School
While the public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday around 7 p.m., a vote by the School Committee on the name has been scheduled during its next regular meeting on Oct. 26.
The Nominations Committee selected 10 names out of the 51 separate names submitted by the public. After gathering feedback on these 10 names, the committee whittled the names down to four.
Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. with an executive session scheduled from 6 to 6:30 p.m., according to the agenda. The public hearing on the naming of the school is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m.
The School Committee is also scheduled to deliberate on the update to the school attendance zones after a public hearing was held last week, with a vote to adopt the update listed on the agenda. Residents who wish to do so can comment on the school attendance zone proposal during the oral communications around 6:30 p.m. at the start of the regular meeting.
{p class=”cdt4ke”}The Zoom link for meeting can be accessed via https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/81682906419 or via Telephone: 309-205-3325 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 816 8290 6419. To learn more about the school project and the naming process, go to https://egsvetsbuilding.gloucesterschools.com/.