BOSTON — School districts are polishing up their reopening plans for the fall against the backdrop of growing conflict, especially with teachers unions, over the safety of bringing students back to classes.
Districts were expected to submit fall reopening plans on Monday, but Education Commissioner Jeff Riley extended that deadline to Friday to give superintendents and school committees a few more days to approve their proposals.
The state has told each district to prepare three sets of reopening plans — for a full resumption of in-class learning, remote-only instruction and a hybrid of the two.
Many districts, including Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional are expected to vote on plans — hashed out in remote meetings and surveys of teachers, staff and parents — over the next few days. More than 300 people joined a virtual meeting Monday night on Gloucester's proposed plan, a mix in-class and remote learning that varies by grade; the School Committee will vote on the final plan Wednesday.
Some districts have already signed off on their plans.
In Lynn, the School Committee voted last week to start with remote learning until it safe to switch to a hybrid of in-person and online classes.
Beverly's School Committee approved a plan last week that calls for a mix of in-class and remote learning that varies by grade.
"It is understandably a period of conflicting emotions for our students, families and staff," Beverly Superintendent Sue Charochak wrote to parents. "We all want school to return to normal but need to face the reality that, however we return to school this fall, it will look very different for all."
Triton Superintendent Brian Forget said Monday he was preparing to submit reopening plans to the regional district's School Committee to consider at a Wednesday night meeting.
A 40-page draft of the plan for the district serving Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury envisions a mix of remote and in-class instruction. It spells out details on a range of logistical issues, from seating on school buses to desk spacing and classroom configuration.
Under the state's reopening guidelines, students in the second grade and up -- as well as teachers, staff and other adults -- will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distance in school buildings. Desks should be facing one direction and a minimum of three feet apart, ideally six feet apart.
Triton's draft plan says 6 feet isn't feasible, and a 3-foot rule would require "significant" additional resources, such as new desks and additional staff.
State officials have given districts more time to prepare, allowing them to push back the start of the academic year until Sept. 16.
Meanwhile, teachers' unions are calling for remote-only learning in light of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and concerns about social distancing, testing and ventilation.
Gov. Charlie Baker said a majority of communities in Massachusetts have coronavirus transmission rates that are low enough to allow for in-person learning.
He has cited concerns about the impact of remote-only learning on special needs and younger students, particularly those learning to read.
"To say everybody should go remote ... the facts don’t support it, the data doesn’t support it and the science doesn't support it," Baker told reporters Friday.
Even if the state approves districts' reopening proposals, those plans could change depending on the trajectory of the virus and negotiations with teachers unions.
"This is only a marker in time," said Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. "There are still issues of negotiations, finalizing all of the planning that needs to happen and whether there will be another spike in COVID cases."
