BOSTON — This past week, Massachusetts had its highest weekly number of cases reported among students and staff in schools since data collection started in September, according to state data.
Districts reported more than 590 confirmed cases among students and nearly 420 among staff between December 10 and December 16, WBZ-TV reported. Schools are not required to report COVID-19 cases to the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that schools are not the reason for the spread of the virus.
“School is still a much safer place for kids to be than most other places in the community. In fact, the CDC just put out a report, it said among kids who’ve gotten COVID, they were more likely to have been at playdates parties, weddings, or funerals,” he said.
The state's weekly report released on Thursdays shows positive cases for students in hybrid or in-person learning and does not include remote-only programs.