BOSTON — A 2-year-old law requiring the state to dramatically hike school spending to even out disparities between poor and wealthy districts has become an early flashpoint in budget talks.
Gov. Charlie Baker filed his preliminary 2022 budget on Wednesday. The $45.6 billion package boosts aid to cities and towns and taps deeper into the state's "rainy day" funds to patch pandemic-related holes.
The proposal calls for $198 million to implement the 2019 Student Opportunity Act and pumps another $246 million into Chapter 70 education funding, special education and charter school reimbursements.
But education advocates say that falls short of the state's commitment, and they argue the law won't work without adequate funding.
Lisa Guisbond, president of the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, a teachers union-backed group, said the state is falling behind on its promises.
"We're a year behind in fulfilling the promise of the Student Opportunity Act, and with all the increased educational, social and emotional needs from the pandemic, we really need to catch up," she said.
The Student Opportunity Act, signed into law by Baker in 2019, commits the state to increase K-12 funding by $1.5 billion over seven years. The law didn't earmark a source of revenue, leaving it up to the Legislature to find the money.
The spending plan was based on a 2015 report that found the funding formula created under the state's landmark 1993 education reform law to be outdated. The report said the formula shorts districts by $1 billion to $2 billion a year.
Low-income, minority and immigrant students are most affected, the report said, leading to wider gaps in academic performance between those students and their peers in wealthier communities.
Lawmakers said the 2019 law corrects the imbalance by overhauling how state funds are distributed and giving more money to districts with larger numbers of low-income, special education and immigrant students.
When Baker first proposed funding the new law last January, he called for more than $300 million for its first year of implementation. The financial impact of the pandemic delayed implementation of the act, however, and funding wasn't made available in the current year's budget.
Budget writers said the number set for the coming year is significantly lower because of inflation and the fact that public schools statewide saw enrollment drop about 37,000 students this year.
However, the state also allocated more than $5.2 billion toward school funding this year, including aid for local districts and charter school reimbursements.
Baker's new budget calls for a $197.7 million increase in so-called Chapter 70 aid, bringing the total to $5.48 billion in the next fiscal year.
The state is also slated to get $1 billion from the federal government in pandemic related relief for schools in the coming year.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, who helped write the Student Opportunity Act, said Baker deserves credit for "putting the issue on the front burner" in budget talks with a pledge to provide funding as the state battles the dual crises of a COVID-19 outbreak and its economic fallout.
"I'm hopeful that we can get to a number that really does justice to to the Student Opportunity Act," he said. "But I'm also mindful that we are in the midst of a pandemic and a financial crisis."
