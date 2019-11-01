Gloucester’s political observers are all but certain to focus during Tuesday’s municipal elections on the councilor at-large race, which features the most-seasoned challengers in an otherwise quiet electoral season.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is running unopposed. So are four of the five ward councilors. The School Committee race features four incumbents and three challengers competing for six seats, but the race has been low-key.
In contrast, seven candidates — three of them incumbents — are running for four councilor-at-large seats. Issues that have emerged in debates and interviews are familiar but potentially contentious: dealing with oppressive summer traffic while welcoming visitors and their wallets; improving access to affordable housing; and building the commercial base to relieve the tax burden on homeowners.
Building projects
Challenger Peter Cannavo, a political newcomer, says he is running “to represent not only my generation, but the past generation.” With a number of potential building projects on the City Council’s agenda for the next term, he said, his expertise as a mason and trained construction supervisor would be valuable.
Among his priorities, he said, would be ensuring decent conditions for city employees who he said in some cases don’t have them. Cannavo said his approach when first on the council would be to “be humble” and immerse himself in the needs of the city’s residents.
Challenger Joseph A. Ciolino has served as a councilor at-large previously, but was edged out in the 2017 election, missing a seat by just 165 votes. A path to returning to the council would seem clear, given that Councilor at-Large Paul Lundberg, the No. 2 finisher in that year’s at-large race, is not seeking re-election.
Ciolino said his early priorities if returned to the council would include helping to convince residents of the need to borrow money to fund Gloucester’s share of a new, combined East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial elementary school. The state would pick up most of the bill.
And he said he would work to ensure Gloucester remains, or becomes more of, a place that welcomes employers. He also would support initiatives to maintain the city’s natural environment.
Knowledgeable newcomers
Challenger Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza is a familiar face around City Hall, having run constituent services for the mayor, but this year’s election is his first running himself. He worked for several candidates elsewhere in the state prior to coming to Gloucester and has significant organized labor bona fides.
DiMercurio-Sicuranza lists priorities including helping City Hall become more efficient, cooperating with neighboring communities, using high-tech parking systems to address beach-related parking problems and drawing top-tier developers of affordable housing to the city.
He cites his years working in City Hall as an important asset he would bring to the job. In his campaign literature he states that he “aims to improve City Hall workflow efficiencies, harness regional opportunities to update parking meters and beach parking, attract top developers to improve affordable housing stock, engage with blue economy leaders to best showcase our working waterfront, attract younger voices to city volunteer boards, and expand smart alert systems for power outages and related emergency matters.”
Challenger John J. McCarthy has been among the most visible candidates this cycle and has demonstrated an easy way with audiences at several events. The former acting police chief and longtime member of the city’s police force has listed a desire to continue serving the people of Gloucester as an important reason for running. In debates, he has demonstrated almost an encyclopedic knowledge of practical, street-level issues — which neighborhoods faced which trouble and why one attempted solution worked while another failed.
Climate change concerns
Councilor at-Large Melissa Cox topped the field in 2017 after previously representing Ward 2 and the priorities she said she would pursue if re-elected in many ways mirror her work as chair of the council’s Budget and Finance subcommittee. One of those priorities would be helping to convince Gloucester residents of the need to help finance the combined East Gloucester-Veterans school.
Cox said she also would continue efforts to ensure the city’s physical assets are prepared for the effects of climate change.
Asked how well she things the city is doing financially, Cox responded: “I think we’re doing incredibly well with the revenue we have.” She was quick to add that she doesn’t like some of the choices city department heads are forced to make, such as deciding whether to pave a street or trim problematic trees.
Jennifer Aili Holmgren finished third in the 2017 race for councilor at-large with a healthy margin over the fourth, and final, candidate to land a seat that year. She is a nurse working with the North Shore Health Project, an organization formed during the height of the city’s HIV crisis in the late 1980s and which still serves a population composed largely of people living with HIV and hepatitis C.
Expanding what she called “attainable housing” would be “my absolute, number-one priority,” Holmgren said. Holmgren said she also would work to prepare the city for the effects of climate change.
James “Jamie” O’Hara sees his role as he seeks re-election as that of an outsider, even though a councilor at-large is close to the center of a city’s decision-making apparatus.
Among his proudest moments on the council, he said, was a recent episode in which he urged councilors to let a woman address the council even though some councilors didn’t like the way she had conducted herself at a prior meeting.
“I’m very independent,” he said. “I was elected by the people and I work for the people and I’ve never forgotten that.”
O’Hara said he learned the importance of sticking by his principles and standing by his convictions while running his own construction business for the past 18 years.
So as a business owner, O’Hara was asked, is Gloucester a business-friendly city? “Yes and no,” he said. “As far as business-friendly, I think there’s always room for improvement.”
Sean Nolan did not return calls or emails seeking comment.
Turnout
In addition to candidates’ stances on issues, elections are determined by turnout. In Gloucester, municipal elections when a mayor has not faced a powerful rival for the seat have tended to draw somewhere around 30% of the city’s roughly 20,000 registered voters. The only ward councilor election on the ballot this year is Ward 2, where Ciolino lives.
If Ward 2 voters turn out disproportionately to vote in their local contest, Ciolino and McCarthy, both of whom live there, could benefit.
McCarthy’s newcomer status makes assessing his neighbors’ voting proclivities toward him all but impossible. But the last five municipal elections have shown that Ciolino does well in Ward 2. Voters in the ward’s two precincts picked Ciolino among their top four candidates for councilor at-large — the placing necessary to land a seat — nine out of 10 times.
Gloucester election
The City of Gloucester will hold a municipal election Nov. 5 for mayor, city councilors at-large, ward councilors, and School Committee. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The polling places are:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension.
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School, 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church youth center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
