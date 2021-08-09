While he is not a huge fan of masks, Superintendent Ben Lummis knows that they are the single best mechanisms for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Gloucester schools since children 12 and younger are yet not eligible for vaccination.
“Vaccinations of course are No. 1, but masks are No. 2,” he said.
And with that knowledge, and strong recommendations from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Lummis noted that the wearing masks and face coverings will be implemented in the schools “in some way, shape, or form” this fall.
He told the School Committee on Thursday night that he will have his final recommendations of what that might look like on Aug. 18. The committee will vote Aug. 25 on any policies for opening the city's schools on Aug. 31.
Masking wearing is one of the many precautionary plans Gloucester schools will be implementing when schools reopen as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is requiring all school learning to be in-person, full time, five days a week this fall.
The state will not be making any provisions for remote learning.
Lummis said the school district also is focused on ensuring ventilations systems are fully operational, people stay home when they are sick or have symptoms, hand washing and sanitizing is practiced, daily and weekly COVID-19 testing is implemented, and contact tracing and quarantining when necessary is continued to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The superintendent added that vaccination clinics will be set up at the beginning of the school year and during the school year as necessary, diagnostic testing through BinaxNow rapid antigen tests will be available in all city schools, and the same weekly screening test that was conducted last year will be done in all the schools.
The bulk of decisions on specifics of how the school year will look is still to be determined, Lummis said, as DESE revises its “Protocols for Responding to COVID-19 Scenarios” document which will give more details for quarantine and close contacts.
He noted that DESE will be releasing additional guidance between Aug. 6 and 17, from which Gloucester officials will use in conjunction with local data and the progress of vaccination clinics and testing sites to make final decisions.
