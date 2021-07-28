School leaders let the full Council and members of the public know that Mattos Field will be closed to the public next week, in addition to other updates of the school project.
Superintendent Ben Lummis and architectural designer Brad Dore explained that all organized games at the field have been rescheduled and the park will be closed to the public next week as they erect a construction fence and begin site work.
“We will be starting to put up the construction fence that will start to limit access physically from Mattos Field,” Dore said. “But I have the same understanding as Superintendent Lummis that the notice has been put out that no longer are there to be scheduled events on Mattos.”
But that is not all that the building committee has been doing to get ready for the new combined school that is slated to house both East Gloucester and Veteran’s Memorial Elementary School.
The administration gave Gloucester’s City Council an update on their continued work with the Massachusetts School Building Authority, and update on the temporary move to St. Ann’s, and a timeline for the demolition and construction of the new school.
The $66.7 million construction project, approved by 52.32% of local voters during the November elections, is set to break ground in October 2021 with an estimated completion date of September 2023.
A total of 7,854, or 47.68%, of registered Gloucester voters opposed the temporary raise to their property taxes to combine the two schools at Webster Street.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has committed to reimburse Gloucester a maximum of $26.9 million, which leaves $39.8 million to be paid by the city and its residents.
As the school project looks to stay on budget, the city found that the 60% cost estimates were increased due to external factors.
“Not due to the design,” Lummis said. “Value engineering modified scope of some exterior design elements and limited interior elements to stay on budget.”
Through value engineering, school leaders have cut about $2 million in construction costs to ensure the new combined school project stays on budget.
The committee’s adjustments cut $1,993,569 in construction costs, bringing the construction costs $20,000 under budget of $51,843,616.
He emphasized that educational program, safety and security were not impacted.
They plan to submit their 90% Construction Document Submission on Sept. 10. This next submission will include the latest budget and cost information, permitting process, updated timeline and all of the design documents.
“It is a very technical submission,” Lummis said.
As the city dots its i’s and crosses its t’s in preparation for demolition and construction, the Veteran’s Memorial community is almost ready to temporarily move into St. Ann’s for the fall school year.
The school’s community finished moving out of the 11 Webster St. address during the week of July 12.
“Staff and educators, and Principal Matt Fusco did a remarkable job packing and getting ready to move,” Lummis said.
The city’s DPW, Diocese, and WT Rich all worked on repairs, maintenance and improvements to St. Ann’s during May and June.
The staff will start working in their swing space the week of Aug. 9 and will be ready to welcome students this fall to their temporary home.
Timeline for new school
August: Teachers and staff complete set up in St. Ann's as the Veterans Memorial community prepares to use the building for swing space.
Aug. 2, 2021: Abatement begins at Veterans. Neighbors will be notified of both the abatement and demolition of the old building at 11 Webster St.
Aug. 16, 2021: Construction fences and trailers will be placed on site
Late August - Early September: Demolition begins at Veteran's
Sept.10, 2021: 90% Submission to MSBA
Early October: Groundbreaking and construction begins.
April 2023-June 2023: Substantial completion of new school building. Furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology will be installed.
Fall 2023: Both East Gloucester and Veterans' Memorial will move into the new building as a consolidated school.
June 2023 - Summer 2024: Demolition of the East Gloucester School site and restoration to open space.