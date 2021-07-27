School leaders to give building project update

City councilors — and the public — will be updated on the combined elementary school building project by Gloucester Public Schools leaders at the beginning of Tuesday's council meeting.
Superintendent Ben Lummis, School Committee Chair Jonathan Pope, city Chief Financial Officer John Dunn and General Counsel Chip Payson will join the full Council via Zoom on Tuesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. to present an update of the combined elementary school project that is planned to take up residency at 11 Webster St.
Pope said Monday that the bulk of the update will focus on things that have already been discussed in building meetings, including the need to conduct value engineering to cut about $2 million in construction costs to ensure that the new school stays on budget.
“No new news,” he told the Times.
The city plans to build a new elementary school on the site of the current Veterans Elementary at 11 Webster St., and on neighboring Mattos Field. It would house the student bodies and staffs of East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools.
The total school project is estimated to cost $66.7 million with the Massachusetts School Building Association agreeing to grant no more than $26.9 million toward funding the total project. The other $39.8 million will be covered by the city and residents.
The school project was the topic of conversation in court last week as an Essex County Superior Court judge held a hearing on a lawsuit that a number of residents have filed against the city and two state entities over “school consolidation irregularities, open space access, and environmental injustice” as Gloucester seeks to build a new elementary school on the site of Mattos Field.
The judge, Thomas Drechsler, took the matter under advisement and expects to decide soon whether to grant the city’s request to dismiss the case.
IF YOU WATCH:
What: School leaders to update the City Council on the elementary school building project at the beginning of the councils' meeting.
When: Tuesday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/86157443860