The final regular City Council remote meeting of 2020 on Tuesday will have five public hearings, which address temporary zoning relief, a loan authorization for a school project, amending waterways regulations, parking regulations, and taxes.
The night will conclude with the council voting to adopt its decision to grant four special permits to Bevilacqua Company Inc. to build eight condominium units at 116 East Main St.
More space for businesses
The city is seeking to extend a temporary zoning ordinance to allow retail and restaurants to temporarily add outdoor seating, displays, or takeout on public or private sidewalks, in parking spaces, or in parking lots through Dec. 30, 2021, without requiring a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals or the City Council, or approval of the Planning Board.
The extension would allow the continued outdoor use on private property until the proposed expiration date, as well as give additional businesses the opportunity to utilize their outdoor space in the spring if they so choose.
The goal of the temporary ordinance, Community Development Director Jill Cahill explained in a letter to the council, is to continue to help businesses adapt to the restrictions associated with stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus and minimizing the economic impacts of the restrictions.
The public will have a chance to speak about this proposed extension at the scheduled public hearing Tuesday.
New school loan
The city is requesting a loan authorization of $66.7 million to support the design, site work, construction and outfitting of a new school at 11 Webster St. to house the students of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
On Nov. 3, 52.32% of the city's registered voters approved a temporary raise in property taxes — a debt exclusion override — starting in fiscal year 2022 to pay for the construction of the school.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has agreed to reimburse the city up to to $26.9 million. The remaining $39.8 million will be paid by the city.
The public will have a chance to speak about this loan authorization request at Tuesday's hearing.
Tax levy
The council will need to determine the percentage of the local tax levy for fiscal year 2021 to be borne between residential and commercial property.
In a Dec. 1 email to the City Council, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said that “after reviewing work done by the Assessor’s Department, with values that have been certified by the Department of Revenue,” she is recommending that the council adopt the same tax classification factor, 1.03, for FY21.
From fiscal 2006 through fiscal 2016, the rate shift within the city remained constant at 1.06. Since fiscal 2017, the mayor said the city has been able to reduce the tax shift to 1.03, which has meant a smaller difference between the residential and commercial tax rates.
Tax classification will occur during a public hearing Tuesday night.
Roads, waterways
The city is seeking to amend its ordinances “Traffic and Motor Vehicles,” “Traffic Schedules,” and “Resident Sticker Parking Only” to include Fenley and Cedarwood roads from May 1 to Sept. 15 only.
It also seeks to amend its ordinances “Waterways Administration,” “Other Waterway Regulations,” and “Harbormaster Patrol Details.”
The public will have a chance to speak about changes Tuesday night.
Condos at Espresso's
Councilors will vote to adopt their decision — made in late-November — to not appeal the state Land Court’s order to annul its original denial of four special permits and to immediately issue permits to the Bevilacqua Company Inc.
The council’s decision to grant the special permits to Bevilacqua came after the developer’s attorney, Arnold Cohen, appealed the Oct. 10, 2019, denial, claiming it was “unreasonable,” “capricious,” “arbitrary,” and “whimsical.”
After a trial in August, Land Court Judge Howard Speicher determined on Nov. 2 that the City Council’s original decision was legally untenable and not rationally supported by facts. On these grounds, Speicher ordered the four requested permits be granted.
The special permits will allow the developer to build eight condo units at 116 East Main St., site of the defunct Espresso's Italian Grille.
