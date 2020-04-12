Gloucester schools may be closed, but their nurses are soldiers in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The school nurses are now involved with tracking the primary contacts and connections of people with presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19.
"Bi-weekly calls have been taking place since March 6 to identify needs in the community and to find solutions to ensure all residents are given the assistance they need during this crisis," said Cindy Juncker, the school district's nurse leader.
These efforts include coordinating wrap-around services for residents in mandatory quarantine or isolation. The nurses ensure individuals and families have access to meals, groceries, and essential household items such as diapers and disinfectant wipes.
In addition, some school nurses are managing the health of school employees who are providing free meals to students every school day from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beeman Memorial and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
"Two of our nurses with small children at home are working to ensure that cafeteria workers that are preparing and providing nutritious meals for hungry children and families remain healthy too," Juncker explained.
This includes taking the workers' temperatures and assessing symptoms each day before they begin to prepare and distribute meals.
Collaboration key
As the school district's nurse leader, Juncker is working on Gloucester's COVID-19 Team to prevent the spread of the virus in the city and keep residents healthy — all while following social distancing protocol.
Early on in the stages of the rapidly growing pandemic, the city began preparing its response.
"The city's proactive response has proved valuable as systems were in place and personnel were ready to act by the time the first resident tested positive for COVID-19," Juncker said.
During the first week of March, the city Health Department implemented an Incident Command System (ICS) to designate an incident commander, public information officer, community liaison, risk communication coordinator, and an operations chief.
In the past couple of weeks, the city hired a nurse and volunteer coordinator to oversee the school nurses monitoring cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester.
"It is an organized process of how we are managing the response to COVID-19," Fire Chief Eric Smith said, explaining his department's cooperation with health care providers and other frontline workers during the crisis.
Nurses' focus
The Fire Department has been donating thermometers, masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed to these community partners because of their frequent use of personal protection equipment.
"School nurses are stepping up and assisting the public health department," Smith said. "Thus far the community has stepped up huge. ... It has become something that I have come to expect from this city."
As the city navigates the constantly changing impact of the virus, school nurses are focused on collaboration and connecting — whatever that may look like from streets away.
"We all miss our direct student contact but are hopeful that with everyone doing their part to follow the recommendations of staying at home and practicing social distancing and good hygiene, soon we will be back together in person," Juncker said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
How contact tracing works
Gloucester Health Department is updated daily by the state Department of Public Health of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. Then:
* Each patient is identified by number and a nurse is assigned to the case.
* The patient is contacted either by phone or information is delivered to the resident's address.
* An interview is conducted with the patient regarding the disease, and education is provided about caring for themselves and families members.
* The patient provides the Health Department with a list of possible close contacts and those people are interviewed and given education and instruction on how to reduce the spread of the virus.
* The cases are followed by the Health Department until the patients meet state criteria for release of care because they are no longer contagious.
* Data is gathered and uploaded into the MAVEN system, a disease management database program used by government public health officials, medical providers, epidemiologists and laboratories to efficiently share infuriation about contagious diseases.
COVID-19 on Cape Ann
Gloucester: 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester as of Friday: two deceased, four currently hospitalized, 16 in home isolation, and 36 who have recovered.
Rockport: Eight active cases as of April 6. Numbers updated weekly Mondays.
Essex: Five cases as of April 4; two active, three recovered.
Manchester: Nine cases as of noon April 8. The town is only publicly sharing positive case numbers and updating them on Wednesdays.
Sources: Municipal officials.
