When they aren't on duty, Gloucester School Resource Officers Mike Scola and Peter Sutera have found video games to be their past-time of choice.
"Myself and Mike Scola have always played. My kids play and it has been a thing that we like to do," Sutera said. "I feel like it is a good bonding for anybody."
When the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the Gloucester Police Department's Kops-N-Kids program to nix annual school visits when classes were moved to an online format and then summer activities, these two police officers went looking to level up their interaction with kids. The answer? Video games.
The Community Impact Unit's Kops-N-Kids program — with initiative from Scola and Sutera — is prepping to set up a trial run for a new online gaming community this Thursday at 6 p.m.
"I feel like them knowing that we are doing this and we do play, every kid you talk to about it gets excited about it," Sutera said, explaining that he has felt a gap as the offiers have lost the in-school interaction with the kids since the pandemic shut down school buildings in March.
Officially titled SRO Gaming, the new Kops-N-Kids initiative facilitates a platform for local kids to log on to an online gaming site called Twitch to play Fortnite with the two school resource officers.
Officers will have free Slurpee and pizza certificates donated from the 7-Eleven stores in town as free giveaways to those who log on.
Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro will monitor the event to ensure that the game stays appropriate and people are being respectful in the chat rooms.
"We are going to try and keep it like a question and answer type of thing more than the kids having their own conversations," Sutera said, explaining that they can ban certain words and block people in the chat who are being inappropriate.
"It is going to be zero tolerance for that and they can be banned instantly," he added.
The officers were methodical when deciding what game to choose as they understand that many games played by the public involve violence — something that they don't want to encourage.
"There are so many violent games out there so we were careful to pick a game that kids play and we can engage the kids, but it is not excessively violent like some of these others," Nicastro said, explaining that they have to "walk a fine line in today's day in age" as they want to engage the kids but not promote violence which is found in so many video games.
While they are unsure of how things will play out on Thursday, the officers are looking forward to what might develop from one of their favorite activities.
"Ideally I would like to get in contact with Epic Games who makes Fortnite and get ourselves a custom key which would get us 100 kids at a time into the same game," Sutera said. "We got to make it as big as we can."
Sutera, who lead a police-assisted Pokemon hunt in 2016, is O'Maley Innovation Middle School's resource officer, while Scola is assigned to Gloucester High.
After Thursday's trial run, the Community Impact Unit will post additional online gaming dates with the school resource officers on its Kops-N-Kids Facebook page.
