School panel explores options

GLOUCESTER — Brick was popular. Small windows — absolutely not. A grand entry-way to impress students and other visitors? Maybe, but the price has to be right.
These were some of the sentiments expressed by members of the School Building Committee who met Monday evening to discuss the exterior and overall design themes of a proposed new East Gloucester-Veterans elementary school. The design process is moving forward even as School Committee members and other city officials work to advance the plan, which eventually will need the approval of voters city-wide. None of the input gathered by the school project’s architects and designers during the 90-minute session is binding.
The question that drew the most engagement from members of the Building Committee, as well as a leader of a group opposed to the construction of a new school near Veterans, was how to create the right “vibe” for the building.
Grant Harris, a member of the Building Committee, said the entrance should be nice, but “I don’t think they need to enter through a cathedral-like entrance-way.”
Superintendent of Schools Richard Safier, who is retiring at the end of the academic year, countered that the comparison to a cathedral is apt in that a church and school both should be designed in a manner that conveys a sense of special purpose.
Brad Dore, a partner in the firm overseeing aspects of the project for the city, said the “vibe” of a building is important. “The question is, are you willing to pay a little more for the vibe.”
Marianne Boucher, a leader of a group of city residents opposed to building a new school at the proposed site near the current Veterans school, said it’s essential to remember the scale of the building needs to reflect the age of elementary school students rather than the adults who weigh in on the design. She also said the “people in the building” are more important to students than the structure itself.
Committee member Jason Rogers said it is possible to create a properly-scaled building while also managing costs prudently.
The discussion also included a blunt discussion of the appearance of O’Maley Innovation Middle School, which for years has been roundly criticized by school officials, parents and students who have called it ugly, inhospitable and prison-like.
Insisting that a new school must be better, School Committee and School Building Committee member Kathleen Clancy said of O’Maley: “Kids are doing a great things inside, but we always have to excuse the ugliness on the outside.”
Building Committee members also said they like the idea of a design that:
Is “nautical”
Lets students see structural components so they know how a building works. “We’re not afraid to see the bones of the building,” Harris said.
Is student-friendly
Highlights the importance of immigration in Gloucester’s history
Provides “intimate” classrooms
Project Manager Michele Rodgers of Dore and Whitter said designers hope any school built would be “the jewel of the neighborhood.”
Also at the meeting, School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said he would like future meetings of the Building Committee held at East Gloucester or Veterans so parents of students and other neighborhood residents can attend easily.
