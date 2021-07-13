School leaders have cut about $2 million in construction costs to ensure the new combined school project stays on budget.
The East Gloucester and Veterans Elementary School Building Committee voted last week to adjust multiple items in the project's budget due to a significant change in the marketplace for construction materials.
“We have got estimates that the cost of the materials have gone up from what was projected earlier,” Superintendent Ben Lummis told the Times on Monday. “Because we continue to do revised estimates, we can make adjustments to make sure that we stay on budget.”
The committee's adjustments cut $1,993,569 in construction costs, bringing the construction costs $20,000 under budget at $51,843,616.
“If you have been to Home Depot recently and you want to buy a piece of plywood, it's very different than it was six to eight months ago,” Brad Dore of the project's architectural designer Dore & Whittier told the Building Committee at its meeting Thursday.
The city plans to build the school on the site of the current Veterans Elementary at 11 Webster St., and on neighboring Mattos Field. It would house the student bodies and staffs of the East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools.
The total school project is estimated to cost $66.7 million with the Massachusetts School Building Association agreeing to grant no more than $26.9 million toward funding the total project. The other $39.8 million will be covered by the city and residents.
The city also took out a $4.2 million loan for ancillary costs such as the cost of temporary space for Veterans Elementary students while the school is being constructed, building at least one new softball field on Green Street, and the demolition of East Gloucester Elementary School to create green space.
The initial budget for the project's construction was set at $51,863,852. When the project team valued the reconciled estimate at $53,837,186, it knew it was going to have to take a second look at what was planned for the new school.
“It is not super surprising to the project team that we have this but we are disappointed that we had to do it,” Dore said at the Building Committee’s July 8 meeting.
To bring the costs down, Dore & Whittier and other subcontractors took an organized approach to providing vital functions in the project at the lowest cost. Known as value engineering, this process prompts the substitution of materials and methods with less expensive alternatives.
“For the time being, we need to make sure that we are taking the conservative and appropriate response here,” Dore said.
Some adjustments include deleting additional allowances for precast seat walls, or having no seat walls at the entrance; deleting landscape boulders; replacing specific stainless bollards with less expensive metal/painted bollards; changing decorative gate to chain link fence; and deleting trash receptacles.
Lummis emphasized that of the 21 adjustments, none will impact educational programs.
Brian Hromadka of CBRE-Heery, the schools’ project manager, noted that a lot of the items that were adjusted to fit the budget could come back into the project if the prices go down and the market becomes “more favorable again.”
The construction project has yet to go out for bid.
“When we bid alternates, once the bid prices come in and if the prices are lower than what was estimated, we can choose our top alternates that will still fit into our budget,” he said.
Lummis said Monday that the building project remains on schedule and on budget as its enters into the permitting process.
“Our approach was to minimize the impact on educational programs and make a school that is modern, safe and will last for the long haul,” he said.
