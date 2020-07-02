School project down $7.1M

The city’s School Committee met with the East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial Elementary School Building Committee last Tuesday to approve a $65.7 million budget for the East Gloucester School Building Project as well as the submission of the schematic design to the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
The new school would replace the aged East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools and accommodate a population of 440 students.
How the schools went from $72,804,000 in the Preferred Schematic Report for the new school project to $65.7 million as the current anticipated fall appropriation request for MSBA Project Budget Scope is due to a “number of factors,” School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said.
“One is that there are a number of issues that were in the original figures that are certainly going to have to be done but there will be no reimbursement from MSBA,” Pope explained.
The strategy set forth by the city’s chief financial officer John Dunn and the city administration was to remove $7.1 million in costs from the MSBA package. Those items include:
Building a new ball field.
Demolition and renovation for the property of East Gloucester Elementary School.
Swing space while the new school is being built.
“The logic behind that is the goal was to get the costs of the building down as low as possible,” Pope said, explaining that the items they chose to remove from the MSBA package had nothing to do with the building itself.
He said that while these parts of the new school will not be covered in the MSBA package, they will be funded. He said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and Dunn have agreed to put forth funding sources for the items that will not be a part of a debt exclusion override the schools are seeking for the project.
Other factors of the lowered price include eliminating a number of items in the building that did not have to do with programs, space, or the use of the space.
“Those were things like instead of using precast concrete pavers in the walk areas using poured concrete,” Pope said, recalling that the switch saved almost $400,000.
Some wooden ceilings were also eliminated from the design and space was added around the gymnasium for spectators and the addition of a stage.
The two committees also have decided to reduce a percentage of costs that were allotted for contingencies to bring the final numbers down.
“The strategy was in order to get the override debt exclusion passed it was the consensus of the committees that the people who would be opposed to this project are the people who don’t want to spend the money,” Pope explained.
Changing their minds
While the vote to allow the School Committee chairperson to sign the Local Actions and Approval letter for the approved budget and schematic design passed — with the Building Committee voting unanimously in favor — two School Committee members voted in opposition and one voted present.
While their votes hold, one member who voted in opposition said during the following day’s School Committee meeting that she regretted her vote.
“As you know, I have always been an outspoken advocate for this building project and the need for new school buildings even before being elected into the School Committee,” School Committee member Samantha Watson said.
“My ‘no’ vote (Tuesday) night was guided by my belief that whatever plan that we vote for, we should always take into consideration how to best ensure community support for this project,” she explained. “Had I understood that a ‘no’ vote could hinder the success of this project in the eyes of MSBA and had I been given more time to understand the rationale for the change that guided my concern my decision would have been different.”
She and Laura Wiessen, who had voted “present” because she had arrived late and missed the presentation, sent letters as School Committee members to Tom Ellis of CBRE Heery, the schools’ project manager, asking him to submit them appropriately to the MSBA to clarify of their thoughts since the vote.
The other dissenting vote came from Joel Favazza, who stands by his initial vote.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
What’s Next?
The Massachusetts School Building Authority will take a couple of weeks to review the East Gloucester School Project submission and then will host an informal meeting with the subcommittee toward the end of July to make its final recommendations to the MSBA Board of Directors.
The MSBA Board of Directors will vote Aug. 26.
If the MSBA Board votes in favor, School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope explained, the City Council will have to “create a narrative of words for the debt exclusion” that is scheduled to go on the Nov. 2 ballot.
School officials are still waiting to hear back from the state about relief from Article 97 that would allow the transfer of land, including Mattos Field, for the East Gloucester school project.
“At last we heard Senator (Bruce) Tarr was working on the final presentation for the Article 97 disposition to go before both houses of the Legislature,” Pope said. “If that gets voted, it comes back and the mayor has to put forth a recommendation and the City Council has to vote the transfer of the property.”