After raising concerns of potential traffic problems at the selected site for a combined elementary school, the Gloucester Traffic Commission will meet with the designers who conducted the traffic analysis.
Commissioners will meet with architectural designer Dore & Whittier’s Michele Rogers on Thursday evening to present their concerns and recommendations for a traffic analysis report that was done in 2020.
The traffic analysis report — which Dore & Whittier had Nitsch Engineering complete — is a part of a $66.7 million construction project, approved by 52.32% of local voters during the November elections. The city is set to break ground in October 2021 with an estimated completion date of September 2023.
A total of 7,854, or 47.68%, of registered Gloucester voters opposed the temporary raise to their property taxes to combine Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools in a new building on Webster Street.
The commission, which is an advisory board, raised multiple concerns during a January meeting about how having a new school at 11 Webster St. might create traffic problems.
Congestion, safety, and overall practicality of the school’s proposed location in relation to car and pedestrian traffic were top concerns.
“I wholeheartedly support building a new school, but I don’t think Webster Street is the place for it and I don’t think they can mitigate or solve these issues,” commission Chair Robert Ryan said last month.
School Committee Chair Jonathan Pope noted a few days after the meeting that any site was going to have some problems.
“There are no perfect sites in Gloucester,” he said. “No matter what decision we made, there are going to be people who are unhappy about it because there is no perfect site.”
The location of 11 Webster St., Pope said, was the one the city chose and is the site it is moving forward with.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.