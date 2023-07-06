Gloucester Police Department School Resource Officer Pete Sutera, better known around the schools for handling Ace the community resource dog, received an award recognizing him as the 2023 Floyd Ledbetter National School Resource Officer of the Year Award this weekend.
Sutera received the award from the National Association of School Resource Officers during its June 30 ceremony in Indianapolis as part of NASRO’s annual National School Safety Conference. THe award was announced in May
In addition to bringing Ace the comfort dog to Gloucester, Sutera was recognized for his efforts introducing SRO_Gaming, an online gaming program allows school resource officers to play video games with students who compete for prizes sponsored by local businesses.
Sutera also came up with the successful Youth Anglers Summer Program to give kids a day fishing out on the water.
Sutera traveled to Indianapolis to accept the award with his wife, Trina. He also met and was photographed with NASRO President Rudy Perez, who is the assistant chief of police in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and retired Natick Police Detective Sgt. Richard Halloran, NASRO’s Region 4 Director New England and the director of school safety and security at Ursuline Academy in Dedham.
“I have to say it didn’t really hit me until today just how lucky I am to have received this honor and award,” Sutera said on the SRO_Gaming’s Facebook page after accepting the national award. “To get such a great applause from 1500 or so of the greatest SROs in our country and beyond really took me back. Can’t say how much this award means to me and I’m glad to be able to represent Gloucester, MA On a stage like this!”
