Over a month has gone by since a female student brought an allegation of sexual assault against an unidentified staff member at one of Gloucester's public schools.
The investigation, the Essex District Attorney Office reiterated to a Times reporter, is ongoing.
"That matter remains under investigation," said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
On the morning of Feb. 10, the alleged victim reported the incident — which was said to have happened in the past — to a school staff member.
The following day, Superintendent Richard Safier sent a letter to parents and guardians to inform them of the situation.
"Upon learning of the allegation, we immediately began an investigation and took steps to ensure both the physical and emotional well-being of the student while the investigation is pending," Safier wrote. "We will continue to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation of the allegation in coordination with the Gloucester Police Department."
Police confirmed on Feb. 13 that the matter had been referred to the District Attorney's office for further investigation.
Neither Safier nor Kimball released any details in regards to the staff member's identity or affiliation with a particular school.
