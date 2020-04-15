The investigation of an allegation of sexual assault at one of Gloucester’s public schools has been closed and no charges have been issued.
On the morning of Feb. 10, a female student informed a school staff member of a past incident of sexual assault with an unidentified staff member at a Gloucester school.
“That investigation actually has been concluded and is closed,” said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman from the Office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
“No charges were issued,” she added.
With the case closed, the unidentified staff member has resumed his or her position within the public schools.
“Based on the reported status of those investigations and the conclusions that were reached, the Gloucester Public Schools has removed the staff member from administrative leave and that staff member has resumed their duties,” Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier wrote in a statement to a Times reporter on Tuesday afternoon.
As no charges were issued, no names will be released by the School District or District Attorney’s Office.
“Due to student privacy and confidentiality laws, I have shared all the information I am permitted to share,” Safier concluded. “We will continue to work with our staff and our partner agencies in the community to ensure the safety and well-being of all our students.”
