School suit in court this Thursday

After being postponed last week, a judge will hear arguments on a request for a summary judgment regarding a lawsuit over Gloucester's planned elementary school at 11 Webster St. this Thursday.
During the hearing, a judge at Essex County Superior Court in Newburyport will listen to arguments that stem from a lawsuit filed by residents of Gloucester against the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the city at an in-person hearing on July 22 at 2:30 p.m. The city has requested a summary judgment and that the case be resolved in speedy fashion.
The suit was filed by the Law Office of Thomas A. Kenefick III on behalf of the Gloucester residents over construction of an elementary school on the site of Mattos Field at 11 Webster St.
While anyone is welcome to attend the hearing at 145 High St. in Newburyport as long as they are masked, those who wish to listen in on a phone may call the court's public access telephone line at 1-866-775-1288 with the participant code 7856235#.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.
If You GoWhat: A hearing in person or via Zoom on a request for a summary judgment regarding a lawsuit filed by a group of Gloucester residents against the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the city over the construction of a new elementary school on the site of Mattos Field at 11 Webster St.
When: Thursday, July 22, at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Essex County Superior Court, 145 High St. in Newburyport. While anyone is welcome to attend at 145 High St. in Newburyport as long as they are masked, those who wish to listen in on a phone may call the court's public access telephone line at 1-866-775-1288 with the participant code 7856235#.