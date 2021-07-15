If You Go

What: Essex County Superior Court in Newburyport has scheduled a hearing in person or via Zoom on a request for a summary judgment regarding a lawsuit filed by a group of Gloucester residents against the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the city over the construction of a new elementary school on the site of Mattos Field at 11 Webster St.

When: Thursday, July 22, at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Essex County Superior Court, 145 High St. in Newburyport. While anyone is welcome to attend at 145 High St. in Newburyport as long as they are masked, those who wish to listen in on a phone may call the court's public access telephone line at 1-866-775-1288 with the participant code 7856235#.