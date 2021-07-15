A judge will hear arguments next week on a lawsuit regarding Gloucester's planned elementary school at 11 Webster St.
After Gloucester’s legal team filed for a summary of judgment, a judge out of Essex County Superior Court in Newburyport scheduled a hearing in person and via Zoom on July 22 at 2:30 p.m. for the lawsuit. The judge will rule on the suit based on statements and evidence, without the case without going to trial.
The suit was filed by the Law Office of Thomas A. Kenefick III on behalf of a group of Gloucester residents against the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the city over construction of the elementary school on the site of Mattos Field at 11 Webster St.
Plaintiffs are Patti Amaral, Howard Amaral, Denise Pascucci, Steven Pascucci, Pamela Steele, Joy Lander, Peter Wright, Cory Frost, Wayne Moultan, Jane Montenaro, Susan Muise, Patrick Donovan, Barbara Anderson, and Linda Bourke.
The city has filed a motion to expedite the hearing.
According to the suit, the group of residents are demanding the court declare that the City Council “knew or should have known that transferring Mattos Field to the School Department was in violation of Chapter 152 of the Acts of 2020” and that its September vote that transferred control of the ball field be annulled.
The plaintiffs are requesting that the city cease all procedural approvals and other actions regarding public expenditures on the school project, use Mattos Field only for public open space and recreational purposes, and refrain from disturbing, destroying, dismantling any portion of, or constructing any building on, the field to advance the proposed building project.
The suit's second claim is that Gloucester, the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, and the Massachusetts School Building Authority failed in their legal duties to protect the environment by engaging in irresponsible project development and oversight. These violations include but are not limited to Gloucester failing to submit the school project for environmental review to the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs as required by at least two regulations.
The suit also claims the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs — with full knowledge of the project — has yet to review the project or provide guidance via certificate to the Massachusetts School Building Authority as required by law, and that the building authority is propelling “this project into the advanced stages of siting, design, and funding without obtaining the required approval of the (Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs), disregarding its controlling regulations.”
Lastly, plaintiffs claim that the School Committee is incapable of passing acts, thus votes and actions regarding land acquisition were rendered "without effect." Required city commissions were, the plaintiffs argue, defunct and in violation of state laws and Gloucester’s own ordinances.
