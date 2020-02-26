School officials say they haven't reached a crucial point with student and staff illnesses amid what has been a severe winter flu season throughout the region, but that didn't stop many districts from doing "germ blasting" in their schools over February vacation.
The Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District facilities team, in fact, posted a video to its Twitter feed of its new electrostatic applicators in action. In the video, staff members could be seen walking through the school buildings with the handheld sprayer, disinfecting lunch counters, exercise equipment, locker rooms, classroom door handles and desks.
Julie Kukenberger, the interim superintendent for the district, said there haven't been any "logistical hurdles" to date in terms of large amounts of staff and students all out sick at once. But, she said, the custodial team took advantage of the break last week to use the new antibacterial sprayers.
Kukenberger also said the facilities director and head nurse are working closely to be as proactive as possible to keep students and staff "healthy and safe."
Similarly in Rockport, Superintendent Rob Liebow said there haven't been any "huge problems" this winter from the flu.
"We did 'germ blast' some classrooms at our elementary school (last week)," he said, explaining that it was more of a precautionary measure to "stay on top of the issue."
But in Haverhill, where spraying also occurred over the break, school officials had told The Eagle-Tribune, a sister paper of the Times, that approximately 10% of their students, on average, and as much as 5% of their staff, were absent daily. That translated to 736 to 894 students per day, and 27 to 48 staff members.
They said those numbers appear to be trending downward now. That also lines up with the latest report from the state Department of Public Health, which publishes weekly updates on influenza activity across the state.
The latest report, from Feb. 21, states that influenza severity has gone from "very high to high." Still, while both reported cases of the flu and hospital visits decreased as compared to the previous week, overall influenza-like illness activity remains higher than it was at the same time in the previous two years.
Salem Public Schools has seen a "large number of reported flu cases," according to spokesperson Liz Polay-Wettengel, but that hasn't caused logistical problems or led officials to close any schools.
Polay-Wettengel said she didn't have specific numbers, as some absences could be due to other illnesses, such as strep, stomach bugs and flu-like sickness that isn't influenza.
The district, which has 10 school buildings, has taken extra steps since the fall to add cleaning protocols for all facilities, she noted.
"We have been manually disinfecting the high touch surfaces of all the schools over the last several months and have also provided hand sanitizer to all schools and confirmed that all bathrooms have working soap dispensers," she said.
On Monday, two new handheld electrostatic disinfectant sprayers also arrived which will be put into use over the next week, said Polay-Wettengel.
School officials in Danvers and Peabody said that absences due to illness have been within normal expectations so far.
But notices have gone home to parents to remind about basic hygiene, such as regular hand-washing, and keeping students home if they're sick, said Marc Kerble, the interim superintendent in Peabody.
Beyond that, he said, the district hasn't taken any special "germ blasting" measures. Kerble did note that he just met with the city's health director and school nurse leader Monday afternoon and discussed the subject.
"We don't feel like we're at a critical juncture yet," he said.
John Castelluccio may be contacted at jcastelluccio@gloucestertimes.com.
