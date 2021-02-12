Gloucester’s school district has proposed a budget of $45,638,897 for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
With a 2.82% increase from this fiscal year’s budget, which is set at $44,388,897, the proposed fiscal 2022 budget for speaks to the district’s uncertainty of what the new year will hold.
By planning for a “normal” year, the schools are able to “identify the top priorities for student learning, support and instruction that we want to continue next year and beyond without getting side-tracked by the many possible trade-offs or additional costs we will need to consider,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said Wednesday at a presentation of the budget to the School Committee.
Lummis said there are too many variables for what school will look like next year and what funding may or may not come from the state and federal sources to plan beyond what that district typically expects.
The budget’s main priorities are targeted academic support and intervention, collaborative assessment of student learning, strengthening core instruction and professional practice, expanding English language learner services and support, social-emotional health, maintaining recent investments in technology, and maintaining building equipment and infrastructure.
The most significant cost adjustments in the proposed budget are for salaries, which would see a $916,050 increase. Ordinary expenses, new programs, new positions and health insurance are also budgeted to increase.
Out-of-district tuition, retirements and prepaid tuition are planned to decrease.
The fiscal 2022 budget for capital projects — such as playground improvements, furniture replacement, and infrastructure — is $256,840.
Gloucester school administrators are working alongside the city Department of Public Works to develop an annual process that will allow them to create a well-planned timeline for capital projects across all schools.
Building, strengthening team
Proposed new positions include a high school English teacher, three elementary and middle school math coach and interventionists, and an information technology systems analyst.
The schools also look to hire an English language learner teacher for the elementary and O’Maley Innovation Middle schools and a bilingual family outreach coordinator for kindergartner through grade eight, as the enrollment of English language learners has increased by 10% to 219 students this fiscal year.
These new positions, including health insurance, add $484,000 to the budget.
A total of $365,000 will go to increase programming, including Star 360 Assessments for kindergarten through eighth grade, summer academies and remediating learning gaps, professional development stipends and consultants, translation services, and facility improvements and furniture.
Between 2017 and 2021, the district hired four new adjustment counselor and trained adjustment counselors and school psychologists on tele-health and dialectical behavioral therapy.
Lummis also proposes to strengthen the schools by establishing a program leader for the adjustment counselor team, providing additional professional development opportunities, and preparing to support students returning from the pandemic.
Budget process ahead
“This is not the year to be too ambitious in what we change, add, or request,” Lummis said of the proposed spending. “A balanced approach to increases and reductions is essential.”
When the COVID-19 virus hit Gloucester last year, the city received $1,329,564 in state and federal financial assistance for salaries for remote learning this fiscal year which ends in June.
The district is holding $96,000 in reserve for fiscal 2022 in case its has to run the remote academy again. The district has received $1,965,620 in COVID-19-related grants for the next fiscal year.
Lummis said the schools have multiple contingencies to consider. These include planning and budgeting for a remote academy, addressing a possible food service deficit based on how food services operate in school year ‘21-’22, planning for COVID-19 expenditures, and supporting expenditures related to sustainable improvement plans at O’Maley Innovation Middle and Gloucester High schools
Now that the School Committee has been given a preview of what next year’s budget might look like, the schools’ CFO will review the fiscal 2022 budget book with the schools’ Budget and Finance Committee on Feb. 22 .
The public will be able to weigh in on the schools’ draft budget on April 7.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.