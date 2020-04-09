Next year's draft budget for Gloucester Public Schools is a million dollars more than this year.
The school district's proposed fiscal 2021 budget is set at $44,792,716, a 3.83% increase from fiscal 2020's budget of $43,138,897, as the schools look to add new staff and continue to enhance learning for students. Fiscal 2021 begins July 1.
"The budget is there to provide the necessary support so that our educational program and all of its aspects can move forward," Superintendent Richard Safier said.
The focus of the budget changes are cost-of-living adjustments, health insurance increases, step increases, lane changes, new positions, increased enrollment of English language learners and out-of-district tuitions for special eduction students.
The budget increase of $1,653,819 includes an increases to Gloucester Teachers Association's contracted salary base and step raises, health insurance costs, and new positions.
New positions
The School Committee was provided with three options for new teaching positions within the district, which will remain an ongoing subject for review until the district knows its final budget figure coming from the city.
Option A: $297,000 for seven part- and full-time positions.
Option A & B: $590,000 for 13 part- and full-time positions.
Option A, B, & C: $814,000 for 16 part- and full-time positions.
Health Insurance
The proposed fiscal 2021 budget plans for health insurance costs of $6,156,087, an 8.03% increase over this year
Other expenses
The two most expensive capital improvement requests are for the proposed East Gloucester-Veterans Memorial combined school building project and the purchase of the school district offices and preschool center at 2 Blackburn Drive.
"Currently, the city leases the building that we are in," schools CFO Gary Frisch said. "To make it our permanent home, the purchase cost is $4,000,000."
The combining of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools in a new building is estimated to cost $69.1 million.
Also budgeted are:
$2M for security measures districtwide.
$325,000 for an internet wireless system and auditorium projector for O'Maley Innovation Middle School.
$35,000 for curtains and shades in buildings districtwide.
$15,000 for playground improvements to the fence and slide at Plum Cove Elementary School.
Unknown costs for repaving in front of the building at Beeman Elementary School, resurfacing of the West Parish Elementary School gym floor, and gym floor tile replacement at Plum Cove Elementary School.
The vote, tabled
The School Committee has decided to table its vote to submit the fiscal 2021 draft budget to the mayor for two weeks in light of the current pandemic.
"There are a lot of things that we don't know in regards to income," School Committee Chair Jonathan Pope said, explaining that the city and state are still looking at their numbers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The School Committee is scheduled to cast its final vote on the draft budget by June 24.
Breaking down the budget
The school district's proposed fiscal 2021 budget is set at $44,792,716.
How it will be spent:
71%: Salaries
15%: Benefits (health insurance, workers compensation, unemployment insurance, paid sick leave, vacation pay-out)
14%: Ordinary expenses, such as textbooks and materials.
Where it comes from:
84.5% is contributed by the city of Gloucester.
15.5% comes from the state's Chapter 70 program. Due to the Student Opportunity Act passed in January, the schools' Chapter 70 funding is increased by $229,000.
