BOSTON – A windfall of state money could be flowing into school districts with the approval of a sweeping education finance bill on Beacon Hill.
On Wednesday, the Legislature approved a bill overhauling the state's education funding system that will pump at least $1.5 billion in new funding into the state's 406 public school districts over the next seven years and change how the money is doled out. The bill is a compromise between differing House and Senate versions of the legislation.
If Gov. Charlie Baker signs off, the so-called "Student Opportunity Act" would increase Chapter 70 funding to schools by $1.4 billion in the next seven years, hike special education funding, provide more money for transportation and raise the state's spending cap for school construction projects by $200 million to $800 million.
It will also change how Chapter 70 funds are distributed, pumping more money into districts with larger numbers of low-income, special education and immigrant students.
Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, a primary sponsor of the bill, called it a "historic step" that will give Massachusetts the "most progressive education funding formula in the nation."
"This isn't just about spending more money," Lewis said ahead of the vote. "It's about making sure those dollars are wisely invested in each of our school districts and that they truly make a difference for the students who need it most."
On average, all districts would see state aid increase by about 13%, according to supporters. The biggest increases will go to low-income districts like Lawrence and Salem.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, a vice chairman of the Education Committee that helped write the bill, said it ensures that "every student in the commonwealth will have an opportunity to succeed."
A six-member conference committee hammered out final details in closed-door meetings over the past several weeks. A major sticking point was oversight and control of the funding, according to lawmakers.
A Senate version of the bill would have allowed local districts, rather than the state, to set performance targets and give districts more flexibility in choosing which strategies to use. A House version gave more control to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to decide whether districts are meeting performance goals.
Baker, a Republican, had pushed for more state oversight of the funding to ensure that schools were on track to closing achievement gaps.
Ultimately, legislative leaders opted for a requirement that each district to submit a plan to the state every three years explaining how they are working to ease "disparities in achievement" between groups of students and how they plan to spend the additional funding.
Exactly how much more each school district gets under the plan isn't clear. And funding for the additional state aid hasn't been allocated.
Most of the changes are based on a 2015 report that found the school spending formula created under the state's landmark 1993 education reform law is outdated and shorts school districts by $1 billion to $2 billion a year. Low-income, minority and immigrant students are most affected, the report stated, widening a gap with students in wealthier communities.
The Baker administration has increased Chapter 70 funding in recent years, though it hasn't changed how the money is distributed. The state spent nearly $4.7 billion on schools in the last fiscal year — including Chapter 70 funding and charter school reimbursements.
Baker spokeswoman Sarah Finlaw said in a statement that the governor "supports strong accountability measures to ensure taxpayer dollars go toward helping children succeed in under-performing schools," and that he will "carefully review" the legislation.
The governor has 10 days to sign, veto or send the bill back to lawmakers with recommended changes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
