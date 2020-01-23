Schools hope for new boss by May

Mark your calendars for May 7.
On this date, the Gloucester School Committee will vote to appoint a new superintendent for the city's public schools as Dr. Richard Safier retires at the end of the school year.
The months leading up to the vote will be anything but idle.
The School Committee approved on Wednesday, as recommended by the Personnel Sub-Committee on Jan. 15, a six-month Superintendent Search Timeline as presented by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC).
"This timeline is a way to organize the search" Committee Secretary Laura Wiessen said. "There is a lot of work to be done."
Much of this work will be assisted by the Superintendent Search Screening Committee that will consist of one student, principal, a district office administrator, an elementary and middle school teacher, municipal employee, student support specialist, elementary, middle, and high school parent or guardian, vocational teacher or member of the Vocational Advisory Committee, and two community members.
The Screening Committee will evaluate feedback from the community, assist the School Committee in defining the superintendent's role and charges, participate in training sessions with MASC, select and interview semi-finalists, and nominate and present finalists.
School Committee members are not allowed to be a part of the Screening Committee and Safier will not take part in any of the discussion.
"It is my job to step aside to allow the School Committee, the School Department, and the community to come together and find who ultimately they feel is going to be the person to lead them in the 2020s," Safier said. "They will be selected based upon the qualities and characteristics and the priorities necessary to move the schools forward."
Safier is retiring on June 30, when his contract expires.
As the School and Screening Committees seek input from community members about hiring of a new superintendent, they agreed to authorize the MASC to conduct focus groups of staff, parents and guardians, community members, municipal employees, district office administrators, and students.
This focus group will meet and feedback will be reviewed in February.
Residents who aren't a part of the focus groups but want to give feedback in the hiring process will be able to do so through a Superintendent Online Survey that will be made available to the public in February.
"This survey is going to the entire Gloucester community to get more input from all of the stakeholders," Wiessen said. "To have everyone in the community respond to this and give us their ideas is the goal."
During its meeting Wednesday, the School Committee looked at example surveys schools such as Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School and Methuen schools used as they created their own.
"We sort of took all of them and made it into what our priorities need to be," School Committee member Samantha Watson said. "We adapted some of the language to better support our priorities."
The survey will raise questions that focus on significant current or future issues that will need to be addressed by the new superintendent, important skills and abilities of the new hire, and potential opportunities for growth within the school system.
"The main priority is to make sure that this survey is as accessible to as many people as possible," Wiessen said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Superintendent Search Timeline
Feb. 3-14:
Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) conducts Focus Group meetings.
Online survey available to community.
Feb. 26:
MASC meets with SC to review focus group and survey information.
School Committee approval of selection criteria.
School Committee approves advertising materials.
Feb. 28:
Advertising begins.
March 11:
School Committee defines role and charges to the Screening Committee.
March 25:
MASC conducts training session with Screening Committee and reviews interview schedule.
March 27:
Deadline for candidates to submit applications to MASC.
April 1:
Screening Committee meets to select semi-finalists.
(Assumes this is a charge of the Screening Committee)
April 6-9: Semi-finalists interview with Screening Committee.
April 9:
Screening Committee nominates finalists.
April 15:
The Screening Committee presents list of finalists to the School Committee. Screening Committee is discharged. MASC reviews site visit information with School Committee.
April 27-30:
Site visits to finalists' districts by School Committee.
May 4-7:
Site visits for candidates and final interviews.
May 7:
School Committee votes to appoint superintendent.
July 1 (or as soon as possible):
Superintendent begins tenure.
