Although the state has issued guidance for how schools should enter into the academic year, Gloucester and Rockport school leaders will likely not to make a decision about how they will handle education in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic until mid August at the earliest.
Superintendent Ben Lummis sent an email to the district’s families on Monday to explain that a final decision on what the upcoming school year will look like as local officials expect more guidance and additional details from the state in the coming weeks.
“I understand that families, staff and students want clear answers as soon as possible. Please be patient as we sort through the developing guidance from the state and local authorities” Lummis wrote. “You can expect more information and details from me and our school leaders in the coming weeks.”
On Friday, the state’s Department of Public Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its first guidance on COVID-19 for this school year. The upshot? Masks are here to stay.
Students from kindergarten through sixth grade, most of whom are not eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, should wear a mask indoors when schools reopen this fall, according to state officials.
Older students who are not yet vaccinated, as well as unvaccinated teachers and staffers, should also wear masks indoors, the department said in guidance developed in conjunction with the state Department of Public Health.
Indoor masking is not required for medical or behavioral reasons.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association and the state chapter of the the American Federation of Teachers are both calling on school districts urging local school committees to set mask mandates that go beyond the state’s recommendation. Cynthia Kearney of the Gloucester Teachers Association did not return a call and email for comment before press time.
Gloucester’s School Committee is scheduled to have a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, where Lummis will update the committee and the community on where the state guidance stands at that time and how to proceed into a safe school year.
Any decision, Lummis said, will be made with insight from the city’s Department of Public Health and based on the latest information about COVID-19, local health data, and guidance from the state Departments of Health and Education.
“At this point, I am aiming to make final recommendations about safety protocols at the School Committee meeting on August 18th,” Lummis wrote.
While much is up in the air as COVID-19 continues to be a factor in the new school year, Lummis is certain of one thing.
“We will welcome back all students for full, in-person school on August 31,” he wrote.
Rockport Superintendent Rob Liebow said his school district is in the same boat as Gloucester. A joint Board of Health and School Committee meeting is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 11.
“We have a meeting scheduled ... around 5:30 p.m. on Zoom,” explained Liebow. “The School Committee will meet that night or shortly thereafter to decide what to adopt. It’s hard to tell exactly what will be adopted right now.”
Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin did not return phone or email messages for comment on this story.
Staff writer Mike Cronin contributed to this story by Taylor Ann Bradford, who may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.