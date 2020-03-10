With the number of presumed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts on rise, school and community leaders across Cape Ann are getting creative in ways to keep residents and schoolchildren healthy.
"We have been discouraging activities that involve hand-holding and anything like that," Beeman Memorial Elementary School Principal Jodi Gennodie said, explaining that teachers have been suggesting students greet each other with fist bumps.
Meanwhile, Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll is requesting $17,300 to deal with the potential community impact of the coronavirus.
Carroll said the city's schools are "developing a protocol for when/if schools and school-sponsored events will be canceled and for how long; preparations for off-site learning and working through issues of continuity of free-lunch, special education services and students without internet access at home; and DPW (schools) has implemented new, enhanced cleaning protocols to include more frequent wiping down of all high-touch surfaces in schools and buses."
She added that sports and school events are continuing as normal and trips are being handled on a case by case basis.
Superintendent Richard Safier referred all questions about the schools' preparations to Carroll to have a "unified voice.
John Dunn, the city's chief financial officer, broke down what Carroll's request for $17,300 would be spent on in a letter to Mayor Romeo Theken:
$11,250 to be available to cover the cost of a contract, temporary on-call nurse to help deliver critical support to the city's more vulnerable populations.
$5,000 to purchase supplies.
$1,050 to be used for public notices and press releases through the city's contracted public relations agency.
Carroll added that the city's health department will have a conference call on Wednesday with representatives from the state to discuss further development of protocol.
At other Cape Ann schools
Meanwhile, teachers and staff at Beeman Memorial, who have always emphasized good hygienic practices, have placed hand sanitizer in the general spaces and encourage children to wash their hands before and after they eat and use the restroom. In addition to having custodial staff thoroughly clean the school, Gennodie explained that the school nurse has been following up with students who were out sick and have been showing flu-like symptoms.
According to the office of the Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow, no local field trips or sporting events have been cancelled. This school year is an "off year" for overseas trips — two are planned for 2021 and 2022.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
"Our only cancellations to date have been our international trips," said Superintendent Pam Beaudoin. "This was following the governor’s recommendation. We are monitoring advisories on domestic travel and hosting of large group gatherings, but we haven’t made any changes at this point."
Beaudoin also said the district is developing "educational continuity plans" in the case of an extended school shutdown, the bulk of which will be online courses.
"Our district Facilities Department is vigilantly sanitizing our educational spaces as we typically do during cold and flu season," she added, "and we’ve added staff to ensure we can wipe down all high touch surfaces daily."
Organizations prepare
Other organizations that work with the general public have also begun to take precautionary measures in case COVID-19 hits Cape Ann.
Sawyer Free Public Library Director Deborah Kelsey said staff members are washing their hands compulsively.
"We are doing what we can to keep the environment clean," Kelsey added. Staff are constantly wiping down counters and are strategically placing hand sanitizers throughout the building.
The one thing they are not doing, Kelsey said, is wiping down every book.
"There is no way of knowing if something has been touched or not," she said. "You just have to take caution."
As an organization that prides itself on being a communal space, the Cape Ann YMCA is looking to conduct best practices to continue to promote safety as well as community.
"We continue to maintain our comprehensive plan to prevent the spread of germs," said Tim Flaherty, executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA. "While we are vigilant in ensuring that all equipment is sanitized and disinfected year-round, we also take additional precautions during cold and flu season to do all we can to reduce the chance of illness among our staff, members and children in our programs."
Now, the YMCA has increased its cleaning services schedule to include more frequent surface cleaning and encourages members to clean machines after use by using the supplied sanitizing spray, using hand sanitizer, and remaining home if showing symptoms of illness.
"We are prepared," Cape Ann Pediatricians office manager Chris Allen said.
To be prepared, Allen said, is screening people before they come into the office, setting up isolation rooms in case someone does come in with the virus, and wiping down everything.
"We are sanitizing. We took the toys out of the lobby and are wiping down the counters and door handles," she explained. "Anything that kids would touch."
While she acknowledges that they sanitize and thoroughly clean for the annual flu season as well, recent events in Boston have her hyper-aware.
"There was that conference in Boston that got a bunch of people sick, or presumably sick," Allen said. "It could come here, it could not."
The confirmed or presumed positive cases of COVID-19 jumped from 13 to 28 in the matter of one day, the new total announced on Sunday, after 15 were confirmed by state health officials to have ties to a conference held in Boston's Seaport District. That number rose from 28 to 41 the following day. Late Tuesday afternoon, the state was reporting there were 91 presumed positive cases of COVID-19.
Other schools, outside of Cape Ann, have gone as far as to close schools in order to deep clean the facilities to ensure a clean environment for learning. This includes schools in Plainville, Arlington, and all public schools in Plymouth.
With the number of presumed and confirmed cases across the U.S. rising daily, experts across Cape Ann are emphasizing the power of suds and water.
"Wash your hands and clean everything," Allen advised. "Don't touch your face, which is easier said than done with children."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Preventing COVID-19
Local, state, and federal health officials encourage residents to take these precautions to prevent diseases such as the flu and COVID-19:
Wash hands frequently, with soap and water, for a minimum of 20 seconds.
Stay home when sick to protect others.
Always cover your cough or sneeze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.