With just a few more weeks before the end of this academic year, Gloucester’s school district is planning for classes to be fully in-person five days a week in the fall.
“Perhaps the best news we have heard,” Superintendent Ben Lummis wrote to local families Monday night.
The news came late last week from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, noting that all health and safety requirements — such as all physical distancing requirements— will be lifted.
For the remainder of this academic year, pre-kindergartners through 12th-graders must still follow safety protocols such as wearing masks in school.
"PK-12 protocols are different because of the length of time we are with each other during a school day and the number of people in our classes, hallways, and schools," Lummis wrote.
The entire school district is expected to follow these protocols until the end of the school year:
Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick.
Wear masks when indoors. Masks are not required outdoors for students and vaccinated staff. As of May 29, adults on school grounds do not have to wear masks when outdoors.
Maintain regular hand hygiene.
Keep a physical distance of at least 3 feet from other people when inside. When outdoors, individuals should distance as feasible and should be at least 6 feet apart when eating.
With the news of a post COVID-19 school year on the horizon, the school district will distribute three separate surveys related to planning for and opening school next year. Topics will include transportation needs, parent input on how effective this past year was, and what the virtual learning needs for students with documented medical conditions might be.
