As the shutdown of Massachusetts' education system in response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic enters its third week, districts are starting to shift where they're putting resources.
Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley spoke with school superintendents throughout the state Friday morning on priorities for the weeks ahead.
The conference call came two days after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all state public and private schools would remain closed at least until May 4. With the announcement, he said families shouldn't see the shutdown as "an extended school vacation." Rather, the state would be working "with school districts to further develop educational programming that students can use at home."
"I have been on conference calls all morning to put some flesh and bones on that very concept," said Gloucester Superintendent Richard Safier on Friday, explaining that the Department of Early and Secondary Education sent out a list of guidelines and recommendations.
"So now we are going to take those recommendations, and because of school closure and the (coronavirus), we need to impact bargain what remote learning is going to be," said Safier, adding that will cover the structure, platforms and programming teachers can use; and guidelines, scheduling, and the sort of interaction teachers will have with students — via online, email or phone calls. Paper packets are also being compiled.
"We are right in the process of trying to develop that and we are arranging with the (Gloucester) Teachers Association, hopefully sometime next week, in the hopes that we can come to a mutual agreement," he said, adding that he will be working a lot on this over the weekend.
In Cape Ann's towns
While some Rockport Public Schools teachers have already started using a remote learning model since the school shutdown began, the entire student body is expected to follow suit by next Wednesday. On Friday, the district began giving out around 40 Chromebooks to families without proper internet devices at home.
"It’s an incredible challenge but at the same time it’s an opportunity for us to learn different ways of teaching,” said Superintendent Rob Liebow. “(The model) may help us sometime in the future when all of this dies down, with students who are out for extended periods of time.”
Manchester Essex Regional School District will be making minor adjustments to MERSD Online, the service students are using to keep in contact with educators while school is closed, according to a blog post from Superintendent Pam Beaudoin on Friday.
"Although MERSD Online already aligns with the majority of the recommendations, we will be thoroughly reviewing the guidance and making any necessary adjustments to our current program," she wrote. "We hope to have revised plans communicated by the end of next week and implemented the week of April 6."
Beaudoin said students aren't missing school days because of this service and, therefore, the school year won't be delayed past June 23. The district had also provided laptops and internet access for students who weren't connected online at home.
"We knew that wasn't going to just be a two-week closure," said Salem Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith, now two weeks removed from her initial decision to close the schools until March 27. "We started to put together a matrix on what we could put in parents' hands so we wouldn't have a loss of learning or kids just sitting around with time on their hands — when we wanted there to be some productive opportunities."
The discussion at this point centers on learning loss, an effect that normally occurs during summer vacation, when kids aren't in a structured learning environment.
"The weekend came at a good time," said Marc Kerble, interim superintendent in Peabody. "This is only week two. We've got four more weeks to go, five weeks. We'll get there — and the state is saying, 'okay, early May.' I think we'll get there."
Shortened school day
The work begins with outreach — getting in touch with families and finding out which households have internet access and who needs devices to get on the web.
In Gloucester, the district handed out Chromebooks to fourth- through seventh-graders this week who didn't already have access to devices at home. The district will give devices to kindergartners through third-graders next week. Students in grades eight to 12 already have Chromebooks.
In Danvers, "our focus has been on connections," said Superintendent Lisa Dana. "This is a change for all of our students, our families, our teachers, our faculty."
Going forward, the expectation from the education commissioner hinges on creating a shortened version of the school day for students to start running, according to Smith.
"If you have six hours a day, his expectation is three hours a day — half the time — is dedicated to something educational," she said. "That doesn't just mean teach directly. It could also be student self-directed. That could be reading a book, doing a scavenger hunt. Even for the little kids, find all items in the house that begin with the sound 'B.' There are all kinds of things that can attribute to learning for three hours in a six-hour day."
What comes next, Kerble said, hinges partly on households reaching out to their schools.
"We're really searching for anyone who needs access to food, groceries, online services and Chromebooks. Anyone who needs us, we're there," he said. "Contact the principal, okay? Then boom, things will happen right away."
