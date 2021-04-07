Gloucester's School Committee will convene Wednesday night to present the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget for the schools and take public comments and suggestions.
The proposed budget calls for spending $45,638,897 to run the city's schools the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, for what Superintendent Ben Lummis is calling a "normal" year.
With this approach, Lummis said, the schools will be able to "identify the top priorities for student learning, support and instruction that we want to continue next year and beyond without getting side-tracked by the many possible trade-offs or additional costs we will need to consider."
The budget’s main priorities are targeted academic support and intervention, collaborative assessment of student learning, strengthening core instruction and professional practice, expanding English language learner services and support, social-emotional health, maintaining recent investments in technology, and maintaining building equipment and infrastructure.
The most significant cost adjustments in the proposed budget are for salaries, which would see a $916,050 increase. Ordinary expenses, new programs, new positions and health insurance are also budgeted to increase.
Out-of-district tuition, retirements and prepaid tuition are planned to decrease.
The fiscal 2022 budget for capital projects — such as playground improvements, furniture replacement, and infrastructure — is $256,840.
For more details of the school district's proposed budget, view the presentation at https://bit.ly/3rPZe9K
