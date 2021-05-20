It's official: Gloucester students do not need to wear masks when outdoors, even if physical distance cannot be maintained from another person.
This change — which was announced to parents late Tuesday evening — applies to recess, physical education when it’s outside, school athletics, and classes that are taking place outside.
“The changes made by the governor are rooted in the very good progress that our state has made in reducing infection through strong safety protocols and a high rate of vaccination,” Superintendent Ben Lummis wrote to parents.
Masks are still required for all when inside school buildings.
“In Gloucester, we are doing very, very well with COVID,” Lummis added.
As of Tuesday night, there are only six active cases in the entire city, and only one active case in the schools. There have been a total of four cases of transmission in the schools across the year and no transmission out of doors.
While students do not have to wear masks, adults in school or at any school event must continue to wear face coverings outside if they cannot maintain a safe distance from other people, including children.
“Because of this very significant progress, the Gloucester Health Department, the School Committee, and I are confident that making this small but significant change to allow students to go without masks when they are outside is a decision based on health and safety,” Lummis said. “Thankfully, we are in much, much better shape than we were just a couple of months ago."
Different rules
Youth sports organizations are also making changes in light of the governor's pronouncement.
The Mass. Youth Soccer Association, which Fishermen Youth Soccer and Cape Ann United are part of, has issued new mask rules that allow players who are 18 years old or under to not have to wear masks anymore while actively playing on the field.
They also don't have to wear masks in huddles or on the sidelines, unless the players are unable to stay 6 feet apart.
For players who are 19 years old and up, masks are required at all times on the field, but they can take them off on the sidelines unless they can't maintain 6 feet of distance from other players.
Coaches, referees and spectators are also no longer required to wear masks, again, unless they can't keep the social distance. For spectators, that would be at least 6 feet from the next group.
Gloucester's Little League, on the other hand, has decided not to put a mask mandate on spectators.
"We are being safe with the children in mind," the league's president, Jamie Marshall, said. "We are not policing the adults."
Marshall explained that the kids don't have to wear masks while out on the field, but will have to when huddled up or near coaches.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
As regulations loosen within the school district, students will have the chance to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
The city will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for all Gloucester High School and O'Maley Innovation Middle School students on Monday, May 24.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA for individuals 12 and older, will be administered.
According to a letter sent out to parents, guardians, and students this week, Superintendent Ben Lummis explained that the city's Health Department and Curative have a limited number of doses for Monday's clinic.
Dates and times
First dose clinic at O'Maley is scheduled for Monday, May 24, between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Second dose clinic at O'Maley is scheduled for June 14 between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.
First dose clinic at GHS is scheduled for Monday, May 24, between noon and 2 p.m.
Second dose clinic at GHS is scheduled for June 14 between noon and 2 p.m.
How to complete the registration
Step One: Online Registration
Go to https://curative.com/sites/28804/walkup for O'Maley and https://curative.com/sites/28773/walkup for GHS to complete the Curative patient registration. Completing the registration will enter your child into the system for both the first and second dose appointments.
If the student is over 18, you do not need to complete step 2, your registration is complete.
Step Two: Paper Consent Form
All children who are ages 12 to 17 years old must bring a completed consent form signed by a parent or guardian to the school nurse by Monday, May 24. A copy of the consent form can be accessed at www.mass.gov/lists/ma-consent-forms-for-people-under-18-years-of-age.
This vaccine is not mandatory.