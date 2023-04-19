Increasing costs of staffing, special education, transportation and the need for program improvements are behind a proposed $3.4 million increase in the Gloucester Public Schools fiscal 2024 operating budget, according to Superintendent Ben Lummis
The schools are proposing a $50.398 million operating budget for the 2023-2024 academic year, which amounts to a 7.25% increase above the $46.988 million budget for this school year.
By way of comparison, the present school year’s budget rang in at just under a 3% increase from fiscal 2022.
Lummis told the School Committee last week it’s one of the larger increases in recent years for a number of reasons. He cited the effects of post-COVID-19 disruptions on transportation costs and staff hiring, the state’s Chapter 70 State Aid formula which is providing additional money to the seaport’s schools but is also asking for an increased contribution locally, and increases in out-of-district special education placements and tuition.
This has resulted in an overall increase of $5.365 million, Lummis said.
However, this number has been offset by $1.69 million in Circuit Breaker special education aid from the state, salary savings, staff reduction and other offsets.
“I think the budget has been built to reflect the needs of our students,” said School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy during the meeting.
The schools are seeking to tap the city’s Capital Reserve Account to pay for grease traps at Gloucester High and O’Maley Innovation Middle School. This project costs $275,000.
Guiding principles
Guiding principles in developing the budget, Lummis said, are aligned with a three-year plan for ongoing improvement in deepening student belonging and engagement, strengthening instruction and providing a better connection in general, and special education.
“We need to be responsible for all of our kids,” Lummis said.
Lummis said the landscape has fundamentally changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said it has become more difficult to be able to attract, hire and retain staff, a challenge “not unique to Gloucester.”
The schools are seeing an increase in “significant and complex needs” among students that exceed current special education programs.
The district’s High Needs students (those who may have a combination of being economically disadvantaged, English language learners, special education or homeless) has gone from 48% of students in 2015 to 60% in 2023.
Special education tuition increases are estimated at $1.8 million.
The schools are also dealing with statewide shortage of bus and van drivers leading to increased transportation costs.
In fiscal 2022, the daily rate for out-of-district placement transportation was $75 to $200 per day. This rate has risen to $295 to $415 per day.
Transportation increases for out-of district placements, new leases and the purchase of used buses amounts to an additional $1 million, and health insurance is expected to rise by $400,000. Of the latter increase, $295,000 will be offset by applying health insurance costs to grant-funded positions.
The district also wants to fold into the budget four positions at O’Maley Innovation Middle School and two at the high school that were funded through COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grants at a cost of $420,000.
Salary increases will amount to $1,595,000 with the overall cost for salaries estimated to be $36.1 million.
Improvements to the career vocational and technical education programs would cost an additional $150,000.
Offsets
But there are offsets, Lummis said.
With the state Student Opportunity Act and its updated foundation budget formula meant to more accurately reflect the cost to educate students with the most need, the state has determined that it would cost Gloucester $3.4 million more to educate students than last year, with Gloucester expected to receive an additional $1.67 million in Chapter 70 State Aid.
Meanwhile, under the formula, Gloucester’s local contribution to education should increase by $1.72 million. The proposed budget increase of $3.4 million would satisfy this state aid funding formula, Lummis said.
State Chapter 70 education aid for Gloucester is expected to increase from $9.66 million in fiscal 2023 to $11.33 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 17.3%.
