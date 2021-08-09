Gloucester's School Committee is requesting that the city enforce a rule it has had in writing for over three years that would alleviate school traffic on Concord Street.
An ordinance approved in 2018 makes parts of Concord Street a one-way road when classes at West Parish Elementary School get out. The committee voted on Thursday to ask the City Council and Police Department enforce it.
While school is in session weekdays, the city ordinance reads, Concord Street would be closed to two-way traffic from the entrance of West Parish School southwest to Essex Avenue from 2:45 o 3:15 p.m. and on early release days from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“We are just asking the city to enforce an ordinance that already exists,” School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope said. The rule was written in 2018 when the city first began to see traffic build up during pick up and dismissal at West Parish.
“That was never enforced,” Pope said Thursday.
He went on to say the ordinance wasn't enforced because at the same time it was approved, the exit from West Parish had been made "right turn only."
"The city administration wanted to see if the right turn only would alleviate the traffic problem," Pope said.
And for a while, it did.
But, as Pope explained, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and there were more parents in cars queuing up to drop their students off to school.
The School Committee hopes by putting pressure on the city to put up signs and potentially scheduling police details to be present during those hours will prevent people from coming the other way.
“This is the solution to a safety issue which we have heard so much about,” Pope said, referencing the countless comments from the public about the horrible traffic near West Parish.
Vice Chairperson Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince noted that the committee request is similar to what the families see at East Gloucester Elementary School where Chapel Street is made one-way during specific hours to help with the flow of traffic.
“It is a common practice in Gloucester,” she said.
