As schools statewide have closed their doors until May 4 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gloucester Public Schools staff are working to assist families with children that have special needs.
The School Committee, in collaboration with the schools' Department of Special Education, outlined action steps during a special meeting that the department has been and is planning to do to ensure students with special needs are provided with adequate resources for learning.
"Children with special needs are at a much higher risk for skill regression," Ida Shaker of Gloucester told the School Committee during Wednesday night's remote meeting. "A significant skill regression."
The department's focus as staff seek to limit this regression, as emphasized Wednesday night, is good communication across the board.
"I am very overwhelmed with the amount of communication that our special educators are having with parents and families," said Patricia Wegmann, director of special education for the city's public schools. "The staff have been asked to keep a log of communication so they can keep track of who they are reaching out to and when."
Wegmann said her department has all hands on deck. Occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and physical therapists on are on what she referred to as the "dashboard" for addressing the needs of schoolchildren .
The department's psychologist and school adjustment counselors are scheduled to meet on Friday to complete some resources and a common message for families during this extended period of time out of the classroom.
While they are not doing direct counseling as of Wednesday, special educators are available to provide support to parents.
Wegmann added that the schools' board-certified behavior analyst has been doing additional contact work for the more complicated cases.
"Really just checking in with our kid's families to see that our kids are sleeping, eating," she explained. "I am in constant communication with them to make sure that our students who have more complicated disabilities are getting the support that they need."
Going virtual
As fourth- to seventh-graders receive Chromebooks for online learning, Wegmann emphasized both at the meeting and in a letter to families that she is prepared to go virtual.
While in-person sessions are off the table for the time being, department staff has begun the conversation of completing individualized education programs (IEP) virtually.
"We are in discussion, just early stages in discussion, as to whether or not we will want to move to some kind of virtual meeting platform to assist and get some of these IEPs completed with families," Wegmann said. "Again, making sure that parents are comfortable with that type of platform. We certainly will accommodate them in any way shape or form."
She outlined that the special education staff will be utilizing Google Classroom, Google Meet, Google Docs, ZOOM, videos, email, YouTube, and other online learning platforms and resources to the provide instruction to their students.
Parents should expect to be contacted by teachers in the coming weeks to schedule virtual therapies as a part of their IEP.
The key to communication
As the night's meeting continued, School Committee member Kathleen Clancy wanted clarification on how the city defined "regular communication."
"Does that mean reaching out to these families once a week, three times a week? What does that mean?" she asked.
Wegmann clarified that special educators are scheduling with families by what medium and how regularly they would like to be contacted.
"They are working together so that we can streamline this so we are not having three people contact a parent in one day," Wegmann said. "So parents cannot feel so overwhelmed and tied to their technology because teachers are calling them.
As the state requires school districts to provide free appropriate public education (FAPE) while protecting the health and safety of the community, the city's public schools will update students and their families as they continue the process of learning a new way of education.
"The instruction that we are providing will not be equal to what our special education staff provide during our school day," Wegmann wrote. "Special Education staff are learning as we go in changing our entire instructional model to meet the needs of our students. There will be a learning curve and we will get better as we move along."
The full video of the special School Committee meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/2R8WeG5
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com
