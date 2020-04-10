The Gloucester Public Schools has been rolling out online resources for students while they are at home during the novel coronavirus.
This week, the district set in motion specific plans for remote learning.
"We have been providing remote online learning from the start," said high school principal James Cook, adding the schools launched online resources on March 17.
But now, with guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the district is requiring students to log-in for remote learning on school days from 9 a.m. to noon. Teachers will be available for discussion and resources will be made available at that time.
The required remote learning officially began Wednesday.
"We did a soft launch in the first three days that teachers treated like the beginning of the school year to really focus on reengagement and reorientation to remote learning," Cook explained.
"Required is a flexible term," he said.
Cook said he understands that some students may not be able to log-in directly at 9 a.m., but the priority in this moment is making those human connections between students and teachers.
Superintendent Richard Safier said the elementary schools' online learning schedule is a bit more flexible.
"With younger students, we are providing the same level of instructional delivery," he said. "But you can't expect the first-grader to work three straight hours on academic content."
The learning time is being worked out so schoolchildren have the opportunity to breathe, Safier added.
"Teachers will make every effort to ensure two-way communication with all students one or two times per week," according to a learning guide for remote learning for O'Maley Innovation Middle School families.
This includes a variety of online mediums such as Google Docs and Zoom.
Students who are not able to access material or engage during the assigned time period will be able to access the lesson and complete any assigned work at another time during the week.
Cook explained that, for the high school, next week will include a "very slow roll-out" toward giving assignments and scheduling meetings.
O'Maley's principal, Lynne Beattie, did not return requests for comment in time for publication.
As the status of COVID-19 within the city of Gloucester is constantly changing, Safier and other school administrators will provide updates on the district's website, gloucesterschools.com.
"We're excited to enter this new phase and to support students and families along the way," Cook said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.