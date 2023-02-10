Amid several unknown factors, Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis gave an overview of the schools’ proposed $48.4 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year to the School Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
This draft spending plan for fiscal 2024 represents a $1.4 million, or 2.98% increase, from the present school year’s budget. School Committee members listened, but did not take any votes related to the budget during the meeting.
“I’ll explain as we go forward there are a few things still up in the air and I’ll explain why that is,” Lummis said.
Those unknowns include a state budget timeline that has been delayed due to the transition to the new administration of Gov. Maura Healey. This means a delay in learning what are the initial funding levels for Chapter 70 education aid, and other forms of state education assistance.
“Without those numbers, it’s very difficult to give you a revenue number and build a budget toward that,” Lummis said.
He said Healey has committed to fully funding the Student Opportunity Act, assisting schools with transportation costs, funding the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act for the education of homeless students, and supporting the special education circuit breaker program.
With things so fluid, Lummis presented a budget timeline pushing the process back two weeks.
That means a scheduled vote to bring the budget to a public hearing on April 12, a public hearing scheduled for April 26, and a vote to submit to the budget to the mayor scheduled for May 10.
Other unknowns, Lummis said, are the size of the schools’ health insurance increase, and the costs of contracts several bargaining units are negotiating.
Lummis also outlined challenges that include skyrocketing costs for transportation and the COVID-19 pandemic-related difficulty of finding staff.
In addition, due in part to the impact of the pandemic, 60% of Gloucester’s students are identified as “high needs”, up from 48% in 2015, Lummis said.
The number of special education students needing out-of-district placements are also increasing, he said. Also increasing are the number of homeless and foster students.
He said the budget supports ongoing improvement in student learning, engagement, instruction and student support.
Budget priorities include academic intervention, consistent professional development for special education paraprofessionals, the reorganization of the Gloucester High counseling department, and bringing together East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools into the new East Veterans Elementary School in the fall.
When it comes to overall salaries, the schools are projecting an estimated $1.275 million increase, which translates into a 3.6% rise. Salaries for fiscal 2024 would total $35.4 million in the operating budget, not including those positions funded by grants.
The salary number could change as the schools are in negotiations with bargaining units for educational support professionals, food service staff and transportation staff.
Health insurance costs are estimated to rise 6.6% or $450,000 for a total of $7.3 million, though that number could change, Lummis said.
The schools plan to shift some health insurance costs for federal grant-funded positions to grants, and health insurance costs for food service workers to a revolving fund representing a savings of $295,000.
The schools also plan to absorb $360,000 for five positions funded by federal COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants. The four instructional positions at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School — math and literacy interventionists, a special education Learning Center teacher and a PACE teacher— plus an adjustment counselor at Gloucester High would be paid for in the operating budget.
Lummis said these positions helped mitigate some of the educational impacts of the pandemic.
To offset some of these costs, Lummis expects the schools to reduce staffing by two to three positions due factors such as enrollment fluctuations. This would represent a savings of $180,000.
Lummis said the district also anticipates $210,000 in savings due to staff retirements.
Lummis said out-of-district transportation costs are expected to skyrocket, given special education, foster and homeless placements are taking place further away because of a decreased availability of spots. Placements in Lawrence and Boston are becoming more common.
