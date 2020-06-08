A six-month journey to find a new superintendent is coming to a close.
Gloucester's School Committee will log in to a virtual public meeting Monday evening to vote either Dr. Susan E. Kustka or Ben Lummis in as the district's newest superintendent.
The chosen candidate will be taking over for the soon-to-be retired Dr. Richard Safier, who has held the role as superintendent since 2010.
"We have a lot on our plates and this is a big one to be wrapping up," School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said Friday, just hours before the Committee interviewed Lummis.
Starting with 21 candidates, the School Committee narrowed their search down to two:
Kustka was most recently the assistant superintendent for administration and personnel at Weymouth Public Schools. From 2010 to 2013, Kustka was the director of teaching and learning at Hanover Public Schools.
Lummis is the interim superintendent for the public schools of Brookline. Before he took on the role as interim superintendent, he was the special assistant and assistant superintendent for strategy and performance for the same district.
Hiring during COVID-19
The road to selecting a new superintendent has not been exempt of a few speed bumps.
Dr. Richard Safier announced in November that he would be retiring as the superintendent, no one could anticipate what would hit the community in March.
"Given the evolving data regarding cases of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of children and school staff, the governor has ordered a 3-week suspension of school operations for educational purposes at all public elementary and secondary (K-12) schools in the Commonwealth," Safier wrote in a March 16 letter to parents and guardians.
When the three-week suspension quickly changed to online remote learning for the rest of the academic year, school districts all across the world were brainstorming how to finish out the school year and prepare for the next one.
For Gloucester's superintendent search, it meant moving all meetings and site visits to an online platform.
Over the past weeks, the School Committee connected with the candidates via Zoom to do interviews, site visits and public meetings in preparation for Monday's vote.
Pope explained that those days went from noon to 7:30 p.m.
"Those were long and hard days," he added.
With a budget override to promote for a school to be built, a budget to reconcile, and school to reopen, the hiring of a new superintendent means steps forward.
"I'm glad we will have a superintendent through it," Pope said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
SCHOOL VOTE
What: Gloucester School Committee meets to vote on a new superintendent.
When: Monday, June 8, at 6 p.m.
Where: Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82193661254 or via phone: 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 8219 3661 254.