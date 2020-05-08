Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken has proposed the city spend $44,388,897 to run Gloucester's public schools in the next year.
While that number was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, it was not the number that the School Committee voted on at its April 29 meeting. The schools planned on spending $44,792,716, or $403,819 more than City Council approved for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1.
A change to the proposed budget "almost always" occurs, said School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope.
But this year, cuts to the budget come during the COVID-19 pandemic that leaves the city planning for a lot of unknowns.
"The pandemic hit and we couldn't really agree on what we would cut," Pope said about the schools' original budget. "Everybody knows we are going to have to cut."
Instead of making cuts prematurely with things still in what Pope calls "limbo," the School Committee proposed the $44,792,716 budget. Accompanying the budget was a letter to the mayor and City Council explaining that the committee understands the fluidity of the financial situation and is willing to work with the city.
"In these unprecedented times, we understand that there are many unknown factors affecting the financial future of the city, state, and country," Pope wrote in the letter. "It is not our intention to ask for disproportionate funding that would jeopardize the functioning of other city departments."
The original number voted on by the School Committee is the price that its members believe is necessary to deliver the educational program expected by students, parents and guardians, and the residents of Gloucester, and that fulfills state and federal mandates.
This includes hiring staff at a number of the schools, carrying out what was originally known as the Gloucester High School and O'Maley Innovation Middle School turnaround plan, and numerous building projects.
But committee members know the reality of the city's state-of-emergency.
"Every department wants more than what they are going to get," School Committee member Kathy Clancy said.
Pope said when the budget was formalized, the School Committee was under the assumption it were going to get $1.2 million from the city, as it received the year prior, and $229,000 from the Child Opportunity Act.
"That is up in the air," Pope said.
"That being said, if nothing changes, then we will not have to lay off anybody and we will be able to add a couple of positions that we think will help us out," Pope affirmed.
With public hearings scheduled for later this month, the final number the school will have to work with in fiscal 2021 depends on the city's response to the pandemic.
"The city will have decide if providing the level of education we are proposing is worthy or not worthy of funding," School Committee member Joel Favazza said.
