While the winds billow across the Atlantic, the schooner Adventure will be docked this summer.
Schooner Adventure Sailing has cancelled its 2020 season in order to ensure the safety and health of the community during the novel coronavirus.
"Our Board of Directors made the difficult decision that the only way to ensure that we maintain an adequately safe standard of operation is to remain alongside the dock this year," Betsy Hoffman of Schooner Adventure wrote in an official release. "The health and safety of our students, passengers, volunteers, and crew is always our highest priority."
While the sails may be tied up, the staff at Schooner Adventure are building towards 2021 and beyond as they work to extend their vessel's reach and impact, particularly through their educational programs.
The group is hosting a video fundraiser on its webpage, schooner-adventure.org, on Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. The event features the stories of people whose lives Adventure has touched.
All new memberships and renewals will receive an extra 18 months of full benefits so that when Adventure sails again, members may use their sail tickets and more.
For all memberships made by July 30, Schooner Adventure will give a free 2021 Family Membership to an employee of the Beth Israel Lahey Health hospitals in Beverly or Gloucester.