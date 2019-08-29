The Gloucester Schooner Festival committee has announced its 2019 scholarship awards to support the ongoing efforts to keep the area's maritime heritage alive.
For the first time, more than one award is being given.
Two Gloucester residents, who have made a commitment to a maritime future, received $1,000 scholarships.
Katherine Dench, who continues her long tradition of maritime work and bio-technology academics, will attend Salem State University this fall. She also seeks to use a traditional Gloucester schooner for research. Dench is the education and laboratory coordinator for the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy and a bosun aboard the schooner Ardelle.
Corryn Ulrich, who continues her academic training with high honors, is entering her third year at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. She continues to be inspired by the Gloucester Harbor traditions that shaped her path. This is the third consecutive year Ulrich has won a Gloucester Schooner Festival scholarship
Ulrich, a 2017 graduate of Gloucester High School, is an emergency management major and the third generation of her family to attend Mass. Maritime.
The Gloucester Museum School camp also received $500 to support its work, which includes fostering a sense of wonder, environmental stewardship, and critical thinking skills, as it puts children in traditional dories out in the Gloucester waterways. This award will support its rowing program.
The festival first awarded a scholarship in 2015.
The scholarship program seeks to engage young people who are looking to work in the maritime trades as well as organizations that put young people on the water. The scholarships were made possible by the Gerondelis Foundation.
