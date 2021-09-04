Some ships have already begun to stretch their sea legs around Gloucester Harbor in preparation for the 37th annual Schooner Festival races this Sunday.
As good weather arrived in the wake of the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Friday afternoon, Capt. Harold Burnham loaded tourists onto the 58-foot Ardelle, the Columbia — which is now for sale for the tune of $11 million — docked, and Roseway hosted a crew of students who were a part of the World Ocean School.
“Hosting the Gloucester Schooner Festival is a privilege that the board and staff at Maritime Gloucester do not take lightly,” said Michael J. De Koster, Maritime Gloucester's executive director.
Also viewed from sea were the schooners Calabash, Sycamore, Redbird, Lewis H. Story, Tyrone, Thomas E. Lannon and Gloucester's flagship, Adventure.
Many more were just around the corner and even others are coming to shore soon in preparation for the weekend festivities.
On Saturday, Sept. 4, the festival offers a day full of events such as the International Dory Races at 9 a.m. with the best viewing at Solomon Jacobs Park, Heritage Day at Maritime Gloucester from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a concert on Stacy Boulevard from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., a boat parade of lights at 7 p.m. and a fireworks display over the Gloucester Harbor at 9 p.m.
For the first time in more than 50 years, Maritime Gloucester will display the 25- by 11-foot Gertrude L. Thebaud pennant at its Gorton's Seafoods Gallery.
Also Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public will be able to view the vessels at dock and tour their decks at three locations — the Harriet Webster Pier at Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop; the temporary docks off the city-owned I-4, C-2 parcel on Rogers Street; and at Ocean Alliance’s docks on Rocky Neck.
On Sunday, the entire fleet of schooners will participate in the Parade of Sail from 10 a.m. to noon. that offers prime viewing from Gloucester Harbor, Stacy Boulevard and Eastern Point.
The public is invited to view the newly restored Civil War cannon, The Parrott, at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave., following the Parade of Sail, which is expected to end at noon.
The Mayor’s Cup races will follow, 1 to 5 p.m., off Eastern Point.
