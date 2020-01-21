Boy Scout Troop 20 has extended its Christmas Tree Pickup service for one final weekend due to popular demand.
Residents of Rockport and Gloucester may use these new contacts to have their tree picked up this Saturday, Jan. 22, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.: 978-309-9501 or troop20treepickup@gmail.com. Please your name, address, telephone number and where to find your donation. Any checks can be made out to Troop 20.
The cost is a $5 donation to Troop 20, based in Rockport.
While the Scouts do all the heavy lifting, they do ask that trees must be free of ornaments, lights, and stands, and be waiting outside prior to pickup.
The tree pickup is an important traditional fundraiser yearly supporting activities, excursions, and equipment, and troop leaders and members would like to thank those using the service for their support, said Assistant Scout Master Roger Carter.
