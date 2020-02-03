MANCHESTER — Does your teen seem to have his or her face glued to a screen at all hours of the day? It could have a negative effect on the teen's mental health.
Brookwood School hopes to educate parents on healthy technology habits for children with a screening of the documentary, "Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience," on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m., at the school, 1 Brookwood Road.
The film "examines the science behind teen’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what can be done in our schools and homes to help them build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in our digital age," organizers said.
The film documentarians found a 59% increase in teens reporting depressive symptoms since 2011. For the majority of the teens, screens are used as a way to coping with stress. Through this emotion suppression, teens are more likely to perform less efficiently in school work and other cognitive tasks, they said.
"The development of communication and socialization skills in children and teens is a critically important consideration in the conversation around age-appropriate use of technology," said Doug Fodeman, Brookwood's director of technology. "These skills are often overlooked by parents who may not see or understand how much technology tools can interfere in their child’s development."
Fortunately, schools such as Brookwood have started wellness clubs. Brookwood's “Brain Ensemble” is seven eighth-graders chosen to lead grade-specific initiatives and activities to promote positive mental health practices.
After the film screening, Stacey Wright, the school's director of teaching and learning, will moderate an open panel discussion with Fodeman; Dave Samson, head of Upper School; and Shayda Ahi, the school's clinical psychologist.
Parents with children in grades five and over are welcome to attend. Admission is free. To register, visit brookwood.edu/film-screening-screenagers-next-chapter.
IF YOU GO:
What: Parents and fifth-graders and older students are invited to the screening of "Screenagers Next Chapter" followed by a panel discussion with industry experts.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.
Where: Brookwood School, 1 Brookwood Road, Manchester.
How much: Free, but tickets required; they are available online at brookwood.edu/film-screening-screenagers-next-chapter.
