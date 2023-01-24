The city of Gloucester alerted residents on Monday, Jan. 23, that a combined sewer overflow affecting the Inner Harbor had occurred just before noon.
The overflow began at 11:40 a.m. in the vicinity of 8 East Main St., and ended at 1:15 p.m. The estimated volume of discharge or overflow had not been determined as of Monday afternoon, according to the notice.
“This sewage overflow consists, or likely consists, of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste,” read the notice. “Avoid contact with these affected water bodies for 48 hours after the discharge or overflow ceases due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.”
The city’s sewage overflow notification website (https://www.gloucester-ma.gov/1227/Sewage-Overflow-Notification) also describes a combined sewer overflow on Dec. 23. This event involved an estimated discharge or overflow of 18,000 gallons from 11:05 p.m. Dec. 23 to 12:10 a.m. Dec. 24 affecting the Inner Harbor at the same location.
The notification page also outlines a three-hour event on Dec. 17 in the vicinity of 61R Parker St. starting at 6:40 a.m. with an estimated volume or discharge of 28,000 gallons also affecting the Inner Harbor.
The notifications are a result of a new state law, An Act Promoting Awareness of Sewage in Public Water, designed to notify residents when untreated sewage flows in Massachusetts waters, according the city’s website.
