In its 400th year, America’s oldest seaport rededicated its Vietnam Memorial during a solemn ceremony under gray skies on Saturday, April 15, before approximately 200 people, many Vietnam veterans , their families and friends.
There, they took in the memorial, a bronze plaque set on a granite monument topped by a statue of an eagle alighting on a globe, set among a freshly landscaped brick and granite patio with new granite benches, pergolas, trees, lighting, flag poles and flags.
The ceremony marked the end of an eight-year effort by the Vietnam Memorial Committee to move the memorial from a less prominent location at Gloucester High School, where it was first dedicated in 1981, to a more prominent location in the city, on Hough Avenue, just off Western Avenue. The COVID-19 pandemic only served to delay the move.
The memorial’s bronze plaque lists the 11 servicemen from Gloucester and Essex who died in Vietnam: Matthew Perry Amaral III, David Winslow Bowman, Thomas James Burke, Frank Anthony D’Amico, Frank Thomas Kreseskie Jr., Stephen Leslie Lane, Salvatore John Piscitello, Jeffrey Gordon Tyne and Arthur Emerson Wright III, all of Gloucester, and Paul Daryll Knowlton and Robert Everett Moore, both of Essex.
Mayor Greg Verga noted it was only fitting that the Essex Veterans Honor Guard was on hand as Knowlton and Moore graduated from Gloucester High.
Verga said before he took office, Public Works Director Mike Hale showed him plans for the new memorial, which his office said was funded by the city Department of Public Works, the American Rescue Plan Act, and volunteers.
Verga said when he was 13 he attended the dedication of the original memorial located at the front door of the high school, which later became the back door after renovations.
“And it kind of got forgotten by a lot of people, but not these vets,” Verga said.
He said Hale did not think it was enough to simply move the memorial to Hough Avenue.
“It was something more extensive he had in mind, and here’s the result,” Verga said as the crowd applauded and Verga read a citation recognizing the efforts of the Vietnam Memorial Committee.
“This memorial pays tribute to the 11 fallen soldiers listed on this plaque, and we all need to be grateful for their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families, some of whom are here today,” said Ruth Pino, who with sister-in-law Joanne Pino Curcuru and several veterans helped spearhead the memorial’s move.
“After eight years in planning, this rededication is very emotional for all of us,” said Curcuru, thanking Hale for his support.
“Mike’s decisions were so on target for the choices he made and also for his patience during the planning and his respect he has given to this committee,” Curcuru said. She also thanked several contractors who built the new memorial, installed the hardscape and landscaping, and helped clean the memorial’s stone.
“Lastly and most importantly, the Gold Star Families, for entrusting us to move this precious memorial,” Curcuru said.
“We as a community need to thank the unwavering Sunday Vietnam Veterans Committee,” Curcuru said. Most of these men had been fundraising since 1980 for the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. Later, she said, they decided to fundraise for a memorial in Gloucester, which was eventually located at Gloucester High.
“The men provided the memorial stone, cobblestones taken from their yards, plaque, eagle, benches, flagpoles, and flags,” she said.
“Although we have lost many of the original committee members, men who were an intricate part of the memorial stepped up to serve on the committee. These men have physically and monetarily taken care of the memorial for the last 42 years,” she said.
Curcuru said for the past four years she helped the committee with this endeavor.
“Over this time they have been steadfast in the importance of the move citing they do not want these 11 men forgotten,” she said. Curcuru credited the late Vietnam veteran Dave Souza, without whom she said the new memorial would not have become a reality.
She recognized the original committee members and their extended committee sisters and brothers who met Sundays at the Magnolia Library for the past two years despite the pandemic.
“While we are grateful to the city of Gloucester and the contractors for making this beautiful place a reality, we can’t forget why we are here. Because of the 11 boys listed on this plaque who gave their lives in Vietnam,” Pino said.
She read their names and shared stories from families and friends.
She said portions of the descriptions came from a keepsake notebook detailing the 2015 visit to Gloucester of The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., and a series on the wall’s visit to the city and Cape Ann veterans who died in Vietnam written by former Times staff writer Sean Horgan (www.gloucestertimes.com/cape_anns_fallen/).
Curcuru said a fund, in care of the Vietnam Memorial Fund, has been set up at Cape Ann Savings Bank to receive donations for the memorial’s upkeep.
