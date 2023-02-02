After nearly five months on the job, the city last month let go Health Director Mary Ellen Rose during her six-month probationary period.
This has left Gloucester without a health director.
Board of Health Chair Joe Rosa “has been playing a key role in the department’s overall mission to promote and support Gloucester’s health and well-being,” said Pam Tobey, the mayor’s director of communications and constituent services, in an email.
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill has taken on the responsibility of managing the Health Department staff, Tobey said
The administration has partnered closely with the Board of Health to help the Health Department during this transition, she said.
Tobey said Cahill and Rosa are meeting weekly with the Health Department to support staff and ensure the department is working smoothly.
Rose started on Aug. 15, 2022, and her last day was Jan. 9, 2023, according to the mayor’s office. Her salary was $100,430.
“After a six-month probationary new-hire period, the city chose not to continue employment,” Tobey said.
“The bottom line is I was fired,” Rose said in an interview Wednesday.
Rose, a Gloucester native who lives in the city, said in her cover letter last summer she was excited to bring her skills “to help the city that I’ve loved my entire life.”
Her resume states she has served as a consultant to the Veterans Health Administration, the U.S. Department of State, the Defense Health Agency and the Northeast Hospital System, owner of Addison Gilbert Hospital, to name a few.
Rose holds a doctorate in health promotion/education from American University and a master’s degree in health science/recreation administration from Baylor University, according to her lengthy resume.
“It was very, very quick,” she said of her being let go. She said in an interview she had been offered the opportunity to resign but refused.
“I felt I didn’t do anything wrong,” she said.
“I think it is important to note that I was VERY proud of the work our team was doing and had accomplished in the very short time I was leading them,” said Rose in an email. “We were painfully understaffed and everyone was rising to the challenge of making the most of their daily work hours.”
Besides the vacant health director’s position, the city does not have an assistant health director. Former Assistant Health Director Rachael Belisle-Toler left on Sept 30, 2022, according to the mayor’s office. She’s now a water resources manager in Ipswich. She served briefly as the interim Health Department director when former Health Director Max Schenk retired last summer.
Rose said in an interview she was in the process of hiring an “operations manager” instead of an assistant health director. She said she believed the supervisory position of an assistant health director was unnecessary given the staff’s small size.
She provided the Times a four-page letter laying out various differences with city leadership, stating they “didn’t like that I was shining a light on the level of dysfunction that the department had been allowed to operate at for years.”
For instance, she said she disagreed with using money to hire a consultant to develop a strategic plan for the Health Department “because we needed the money to fill staffing holes.”
Rose did not say in an interview or in her letter what exactly led to her being let go.
“It is unfortunate that the city chose to terminate my employment,” she said at the end of her long letter, “by hiding behind the probationary period clause.” Rose said this clause allows the city to terminate her without cause. “It gives them the power of the curtain draw.”
When asked how the process works when it comes to who oversees the hiring of a health director, Tobey said “the mayor has been working collaboratively with the Board of Health over the past year to make personnel decisions and support the Health Department team.”
“The Board of Health has participated in the hiring process for the health director, and the dhair of the Board of Health worked closely with the mayor in making personnel decisions that affected the department,” Tobey said.
