The first official School Committee meeting of the year is just a day away and Wednesday's agenda is chock-full of topics for members to discuss.
The Gloucester committee is scheduled to meet Jan. 8 to continue discussions regarding the development of Gloucester High School's turnaround plan, the Middle School's sustained improvement plan, the search for a new superintendent, and the East Gloucester Elementary School Building project.
"We have a lot on our plate and it is exciting," Vice Chairperson Melissa Teixeira Prince said. "We are looking forward to diving into the work."
During the city's 2020 inauguration ceremony, Jonathan Pope was elected committee chairperson alongside Teixeira Prince as vice chairperson and Laura Wiessen as secretary.
Wiessen and fellow newcomer Samantha Verga Watson join five incumbents taking their seat at the table — including Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
"I am excited to work with this really good team," Wiessen said. "Being secretary is an outward facing job and I am hoping to utilize that as my role to enhance our communication with the people and help make Gloucester schools great."
Wednesday's meeting will range in topics, but a few stand out in particular to committee members.
"From my perspective, I would say hiring a new superintendent within the next six months is a top priority," Teixeira Prince said.
Wiessen agrees.
"I am excited to move forward with the superintendent search," she said. "We have a great opportunity to move Gloucester schools forward."
Superintendent Richard Safier will retire from his position of nine years at the end of this school year. In November, the committee was discussing whether to search for an interim or long-term superintendent.
Teixeira Prince and Kathleen Clancy are hoping that they will be able to provide the public with more information regarding the East Gloucester Elementary School Building project.
"I am looking forward to educating the public on the steps we are taking to build a new school," Teixeira Prince said, explaining the vote that decides whether or not funding for the new school goes through.
"I think there needs to be more information regarding what happens if that vote does not pass," she explained. "We need to talk about that more."
Clancy is also eyeing updates on the high school's turnaround plan and the development of the Middle School sustained improvement plan.
"As we enter into budget season, I am hoping that both these plans will provide a budget priority so that we can address them," Clancy said.
During Wednesday's meeting, two letters will be presented to the committee. One will be from the nephew of Joseph S. Mattos in defense of the Joseph S. Mattos Memorial Field and the other is from Cynthia Bjorlie regarding the Gun Forum that occurred in December.
The meeting will be recorded and community members will have the opportunity to express requests or complaints at the beginning of the meeting.
"We have a great team going into this and a lot of people who are going to roll up their sleeves and get the job done," Wiessen said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Gloucester School Committee meets. On the agenda is the search for a new superintendent among other items.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.
Where: Conference room, School District Office, 2 Blackburn Drive.
