Search goes on for head of schools

Finding the right applicants for the Superintendent Search Screening Committee has its complications.
Those interested in participating on the search committee responsible for finding a replacement for Superintendent Richard Safier have until Tuesday at noon to submit their applications. Still needed are applicants for the positions of community member, city representative, and vocational member.
Meanwhile, members of the School Committee's Personnel Sub-Committee are concerned about having multiple members of the Gloucester Teachers Association, the local schools' teachers union, as part of the search.
"Two of the main union representatives both applied," School Committee member Jonathan Pope said at last week's Personnel Sub-Committee meeting. "I am a little concerned of putting them both on."
The union applicants include the from Gloucester Teachers Association president and vice president.
"There are some very good teachers who are wanting to be on the committee," Pope said. "Are we going to get in trouble by not putting the union president ?"
The hesitation with selecting one or both union representatives, Pope explained, is that the Personnel Sub-Committee wants a diverse group of teachers on the Superintendent Search Screening Committee.
There has been some tension between the union and School Committee, as well.
"It is a little contentious right now with the union," Pope explained at Thursday's meeting. "We are trying to get online learning up and running, and although most of the teachers are with it, the union is fighting it."
He went on to detail that the teachers union filed a cease and desist order to the School Committee because principals were still having staff meetings during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Union president Cynthia Carney told a Times reporter on Sunday that the details of the order were internal and not to be discussed at this time.
Dorothy Presser, a field director at Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC), assured Pope that it is not unusual to have the union president on the search committee.
"If you decide that you don't want it heavy with union leadership, that is definitely within your purview to make that decision," Presser added.
With only days left before it must name the Search Committee, the School Committee is need of applicants for the positions of community member, city representative, and vocational member.
Presser suggested that the community member best not be a parent, but a neighbor to the school, retired teacher, or library trustee.
While School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince emphasized that committee is leaning on Presser in this process, the field director assured committee members that they are doing just fine.
"It sounds like you are following a good process," Presser said. "It is your prerogative to make sure that you have a well-balanced committee that is going to well represent the different constituency groups."
Update on superintendent applicants
Gov. Charlie Baker's "stay-at-home" advisory may not be the worst thing for the district's superintendent search.
"Since people are sitting at home, they are trickling in," Presser said regarding the number of superintendent applications she has received.
Presser said Thursday that applications had been received, including one from out of state, but did not have an exact number.
The application deadline for Gloucester's superintendent position is April 17 and the official start date is scheduled to be July 1.
Other districts — such as Hamilton-Wenham, Peabody, Lynnfield, and Melrose — have just completed superintendent searches. Presser said none of the new superintendents selected by other districts were internal hires.
Meeting the candidates
Because of the tight regulations place for gatherings — 10 people or less — druing the pandemic, Personnel Sub-committee members expressed concerns about meeting the superintendent candidates virtually.
"We are losing out on that personal feeling," Teixeira Prince pointed out.
Presser explained that there have been instances during completed superintendent searches in other districts where School Committee members never met the candidates in person.
"Do you suspend things until then, when you can have those in-person conversations, and do something in the meantime or do you forge ahead?" Presser asked. "You have to measure your level of comfort with that."
The School Committee's Personnel Sub-Committee is scheduled to meet remotely via Zoom on Tuesday, April 7, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Screening Search Committee applicants and make a recommendation to the full committee.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.